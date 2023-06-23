Food Coating Ingredients Market Worth $4.9 Billion and Food Coating Equipment Market Worth $7.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2023 -- The food coating market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets. The report titled "Food Coating Market by Ingredient Type, Application, Equipment Type, Form, Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" provides valuable insights into the market trends and forecasts.



According to the report, the food coating ingredients market is estimated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. Similarly, the food coating equipment market is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Food coating involves the process of adding a layer of coating or breading to food products, offering improved texture, taste, appearance, and preservation. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenience and processed food products, consumer preferences for crispy and crunchy food textures, and the need for extended shelf life of packaged food. The rising popularity of convenience food products, including frozen and ready-to-eat meals, has contributed to the demand for food coatings to enhance taste and texture.



The report highlights that cocoa and chocolates are the dominant ingredients in the food coating market in terms of value. These ingredients are widely used in various food products to add a delightful chocolate flavor, especially in bakery and confectionery items. Enrobing, panning, and dipping are the primary techniques used for coating foods with chocolate.



In terms of ingredient form, liquid coatings hold the largest share in the food coating market. Liquid coatings, such as cocoa, chocolate, fats, oils, batter, sugar, and syrups, are used in the production of bread goods, flavored spreads, ice cream coatings, granola bars, and confectioneries. These coatings are applied to solid food products, improving their flavor and texture.



The North America region accounted for the largest share of the global food coating ingredients market in 2023. The market in North America is driven by a thriving food processing industry and increasing consumer demand for healthy products. Manufacturers in the region are introducing products with reduced sugar content and allergen-free formulations to meet the growing health concerns of consumers.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for food coating equipment. Factors such as growing industrialization, rising demand from various applications, and government support for food producers and processors are driving the market in this region. Investments from multinational corporations and the presence of small and medium-sized equipment manufacturers are contributing to the expansion of the food coating equipment market in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the key players in the food coating market mentioned in the report include Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group plc., ADM, Ingredion, Newly weds Food, Associated British Foods PLC, Tate & Lyle, Solina, Idan Foods, and POPLA International, Inc.



