Food Coating Market: Growing Demand for Ingredients and Equipment

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Food Coating Market by Ingredient Type (Batter, Flours), Application (Bakery, Snacks), Equipment Type (Coaters and Applicators, Enrobers), Form (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semiautomatic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the food coating ingredients market is anticipated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, growing from an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2028.



The food coating equipment market is expected to follow suit, with an estimated value of USD 7.7 billion in 2028, showing steady growth from USD 5.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Food coating involves adding a layer of coating or breading to enhance the texture, taste, appearance, and shelf life of food products. This market is thriving due to the increasing demand for convenient and processed foods, consumer preferences for crispy and crunchy textures, and the need for extended food preservation. Convenience foods, including frozen and ready-to-eat meals, are driving the use of food coatings to improve product taste and texture.



The Cocoa & Chocolates segment, within the ingredient type category, dominated the food coating market in 2023 in terms of value. Chocolate and cocoa are essential ingredients used to impart a delightful chocolate flavor to various products like cereal, protein bars, dried fruits, and nuts. These ingredients are applied using techniques such as enrobing, panning, and dipping, enhancing the appeal of confectionery and bakery items.



In terms of ingredient form, liquid coatings held the largest share of the food coating market in 2023, offering versatile options like cocoa, chocolate, fats, oils, batter, sugar, and syrups. Liquid coatings are widely used in the production of bread products, flavored spreads, ice cream coatings, granola bars, and candies, enhancing the flavor and texture of these food items.



North America led the global food coating ingredients market in 2023, attributed to a thriving food processing industry and increased focus on healthy products with reduced sugar content. Convenience foods have also been a significant driver in this region, as they cater to busy lifestyles and time constraints. Food coatings contribute to product appeal and preservation during transportation and storage, further boosting their popularity.



In contrast, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global food coating equipment market in 2023, driven by industrialization, growing demand across various applications, and government initiatives to modernize food production processes. The region is attracting investments from multinational corporations, particularly in countries like India, due to favorable government support and cost-effective labor.



Key players in the food coating market include Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, ADM, Ingredion, Newly Weds Food, Associated British Foods PLC, Tate & Lyle, Solina, Idan Foods, and POPLA International, Inc. These companies are actively shaping the growth and development of the food coating industry.



