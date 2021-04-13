Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Food Cold Chain Market is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027. Technological innovation is expected to drive growth in packaging, processing and storage of seafood products.



Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs.



Main players in the market include Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Food Cold Chain market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Food Cold Chain market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Cold Chain Market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components



Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others



Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment



