Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Food Cold chain is a chain of regulated series of refrigerated, storage, and distribution activities with related logistics. It is generally temperature-controlled. Food cold chains are primarily used to preserve products such as fresh agricultural produce, frozen food, seafood, etc., and extend their shelf life. It provides safety from the rapid growth of bacteria in food products



The industry is expected to benefit from more strict food safety legislation such as the Modernization Act on Food Security, which calls for greater consideration of the construction of a cool storage facility. The implementation by the Building Research Establishment of Environmental Assessment (BREEAM) of environmental audits programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will test construction at the initial phase. Therefore, these audit systems can evaluate the operational performance of completed structures.



Market Drivers



An increasing number of organized retail stores and automated refrigerated warehouses worldwide is expected to boost the global food cold chain market. Recent government initiatives and efforts regarding reducing food waste and expansion of retail chains by various multinational companies are the primary drivers of the food cold chain market.



Main players in the market include Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.



Technological advancements in food cold chain warehouses management and refrigerated transportation in developing countries are expanding the market in some regions. Food cold chain services are required to provide ideal and efficient transportation and storage conditions for temperature-sensitive products. With rising e-commerce services of the food industry and the need for fast delivery, the demand for cold chain services is increasing, which is driving the food cold chain market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Cold Chain Market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components



Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others



Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment



Regional landscape



North America has the largest market share and is expected to have significant growth in the upcoming years due to its increasing penetration of cold chain devices and the large consumer base. The Asia Pacific is expected to show a greater growth rate owing to increasing government investments in logistics development and warehouse management systems. China is one of the major countries which is contributing to the growth of the food cold chain market in the region due to its need for packaging, processing, and storage of seafood products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Food Cold Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Cold Chain Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quality food



4.2.2.2. Increasing automation in warehousing



4.2.2.3. Increasing IT spending in cold chain logistics



4.2.2.4. Growing investment for developing cold chain



4.2.2.5. Growing popularity of e-commerce as a channel for purchasing fresh food



4.2.2.6. RFID technology for cold chain applications



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial investment



4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor due to COVID-19



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Food Cold Chain Market By Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.2. Storage



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.3. Transportation



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.4. Monitoring components



5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



Continue…!



