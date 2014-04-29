Fast Market Research recommends "Food Colors Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Food Colors Market By Type [Natural (Anthocyanin, Carotenoid, Caramel) & Synthetic (Blue, Green, Red, Yellow)], Application (Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen product, Meat product) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019
A wide range of food colors are available for the consumers to use. Natural and synthetic food colors are used to restore the faded color of the product during the processing. Increased awareness towards the side-effects of synthetic colors usage has caused a surge towards natural food colors that are regarded as safe for consumption. The market is driven by the natural colors and is expected to grow faster than the synthetic and nature identical colors.
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This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the food color market. Food colors such as natural, synthetic, and nature-identical have been identified in the report. This research report categorizes the global market for food colors based on types, applications, and geography.
FIGURE 1
FOOD COLORS MARKET SIZE, 2012-2019 ($MILLION)
e - Estimated, p - Projected Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The food color market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2014 and 2019. The market growth is associated with the increasing consumption of processed food in both developed and developing countries. North America has the largest share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing market, due to the large consumption of ready-to-eat foods in this region.
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