Food Colors Market Is Predicted to Expand $5,386.8 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2022 -- The report "Food Colors Market by Type (Natural, synthetic, nature-identical), Application (Food products, and beverages), Form (Liquid, powder and gel), Solubility (Dyes and lakes) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" is estimated to be valued at USD 4,287.5 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5,386.8 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. On the basis of solubility of food color, the market is segmented into dyes and lakes. The dye segment held a share of nearly 69.6% of the food colors market. This segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026. A major difference between these two forms is their solubility in water. Dyes are water-soluble and are usually available in the form of powders, granules, or liquids. Lakes are not water-soluble and are found in products that contain fats and oils.



Download PDF Brochure



Major companies, such as ADM (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), and ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (India), offer both forms of food colors, depending upon the end-use application.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. offers a wide range of food colors used in a wide range of food and beverage applications for commercial as well as personal consumption



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of flavors & fragrances for products, such as fine fragrances, cosmetics, detergents, household goods, food, and beverage ingredients. It majorly operates through two business segments, namely, flavors and fragrances. The company's agreement with Frutarom (Israel) in 2018 has helped it expand in the food colors market. The company now offers a range of food colors under synthetic, as well as natural colors, to their global clients. It has its presence in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. The company is identified as a star player in the global food colors market according to the MNM Analysis. This is due to the company's strong global presence and research strength.



High adoption and extensive color palette offered by synthetic colors to drive the market growth high adoption and extensive color palette offered by synthetic colors to drive the market growth



Synthetic food colors are certified colors that are commonly used in the form of dyes or lakes. These include tartrazine, Allura red AC, sunset yellow FCF, and brilliant blue FCF. E numbers are codes for chemicals that can be used as food additives for use in food products in the European Union and other regions. Following are the E numbers for colors (E100 - E199).



The FDA regulates color additives to ensure that they are safe for human consumption. The regulations also help ensure that food products with colorings are accurately labeled so that the consumers are aware of what they are consuming. In order to determine the approval of an additive, the FDA studies the composition of it, how much is consumed, notes any health effects, and safety factors that need to be witnessed. Once the food dye is approved, the FDA determines an appropriate level of use for the concerned additive. The FDA only approves additives if there is a reasonable certainty of no harm to consumers. There are two types of approved color additives: dyes and lakes. Dyes are water-soluble and are usually available in the form of powders, granules, or liquids. Lakes are not water-soluble and are found in products that contain fats and oils.



Processed food products witnesses a high demand with new product developments



Colors make food products visually appealing and enable the identification of flavors in a food item, which helps increase the salability of the product. Processed food products, such as crisps, sausage rolls, tinned vegetables, savory snacks, and other convenience foods, account for the largest market share in the food colors industry. The processed food Products industry is gradually growing as a result of the high demand for convenience foods with improved lifestyles. European Union was the largest importer of processed food products in the world, accounting for USD 462.3 billion in 2017, followed by the US, which recorded USD 117.2 billion, and China USD 64.9 billion. China has witnessed a 10.2% of CAGR on the imports of processed since 2015-2017, which was faster as compared to other developing countries. In the near future, the processed food products market is estimated to grow continuously due to factors, such as diet upgrades, resulting from a rise in incomes, as well as growing health. IRI data analyzed by The Good Food Institute witnessed a larger increase, with plant-based meat sales, which is 454% higher than the previous year in the week of March 21. This growth in the processed food industry has led to an increase in demand for food colors as an additive in these products.



Make an Inquiry



US market is projected to reach USD 931.5 million during the forecast period.



The food colors market growth in the country is attributed to the rise in processed food consumption. The production capacities of the food color manufacturers have also increased due to higher demand. The natural food colors fall under the group "Exempt from Certification," according to the US regulation. According to the US FDA, "Exempt colors include pigments from natural sources, such as vegetables, minerals, or animals."



Key players in this market include ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), DSM (Netherlands), Naturex (France), DDW (US), and Döhler Group (Germany).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441