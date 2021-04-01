Food Contact Paper Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide, Industry Status and Growth Opportunities for Leading Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the food contact paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15971



Food Contact Paper Market: An Overview



Food contact paper plays an essential role in the foodservice industry. The growing demand for paper-based packaging products is expected to boost the global food contact paper market in the coming years. Leading food companies are collaborating with emerging online foodservice platforms to establish themselves as well-known brands across the globe. Owing to this, food contact paper comes into the picture and acts as a branding and marketing tool for various fast food companies, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants.



Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.



Online Foodservice and Increasing Number of Fast Food Outlets to Drive Market Growth



With more than 42,000 locations across 112 countries and more than 37,800 locations across 119 countries, respectively, Subway and McDonald's are the top fast food restaurants in the world. These fast food companies are expanding their businesses in developing nations such as ASEAN countries. Additionally, these restaurants are providing their products with food-grade paper-based packaging solutions. Therefore, an increment in the number of fast-food outlets is anticipated to boost the food contact paper market growth in the next decade. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward to investing in recyclable food contact paper material to provide more sustainable and eco-friendly products. However, greaseproof paper remains a widely-used food contact paper across the world, which provides high barrier properties to the packaging.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Food Contact Paper Market



Manufacturers' Preference: Specialty Food Contact Paper



Sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, cookies, and other bakery & fast food products require the appropriate packaging, as it comes in direct contact with food products. Therefore, to attain the necessary barrier properties, manufacturers treat food contact paper with certain chemicals. Food contact paper is also known as greaseproof paper, waxed paper, and foil paper. Some food manufacturers use these papers for filtering, cooking, and frying, which is expected to push the growth of the food contact paper market. Furthermore, food contact paper should be made in accordance with FDA food contact material regulations, which differ for different countries. For manufacturers, making food contact material in compliance with government regulations, such as exclusion of PFAS chemicals and usage of food grade materials, is expected to be a key factor in achieving a significant foothold in the market.



Food Contact Paper Market: Competition Landscape



Food contact paper manufacturers are looking forward to invest to offer recyclable products, along-with investments in the developing regions of the world, such as India, ASEAN, and GCC countries.



The competitive intensity in the food contact paper market is discussed based on revenue share analysis, market structure, and segmental share of different companies. Key manufacturers included in the report are SCG Packaging PCL, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk (Asian Pulp & Paper Group), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Nordic Paper AS, Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Twin River Paper Company, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Mondi Plc, Metsä Board Corporation, Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd., Detmold Group, PT Parisindo Pratama, and PT. Maesindo Indonesia, among others.



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Food Contact Paper Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15971



Global Food Contact Paper Market: Structure



Food Contact Paper Market by Material



Kraft Paper

Brown Grade

White Grade

Specialty Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Wax Paper

Foil Paper & Others

Recycled Paper



Food Contact Paper Market by Thickness



Up to 30 GSM

30 – 50 GSM

Above 50 GSM



Food Contact Paper Market by End Use



Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fresh Food

Fast Food

Burgers

Pizzas

Sandwiches

Wrap & Rolls

Chicken

Other Snack Food

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Other Food



Food Contact Paper Market by Application



Hotels & Restaurants

Bakeries & Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Movie Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Others



Food Contact Paper Market by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.