New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Food Deaerators Market was valued at USD 265 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 434.5 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the F&B industry is one of the key reason for the industry growth.



Deaeration is the removal of dissolved gasses such as oxygen and carbon dioxide. All beverages are sensitive to dissolved oxygen; taste and color can be substantially changed. Additionally, dissolved oxygen adversely affects the filler performance. Therefore, it is important to use optimally deaerated water for the production of beverage like soft drinks and this makes the industry to grow at a rapid pace and also makes processed food as one of the high demand segment of industry. The presence of undesired air and gases in liquid food products frequently leads to deterioration in product quality in physical, chemical and sensory terms. All product processing, for example includes pumping and various mixing processes, will automatically disperse or/and incorporate air into the mixture. In addition, some raw materials contain gases, most of which are not desirable, so to remove this undesirable condition, the aerators are to be must part in manufacturing industries.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Food Deaerators market and profiled in the report are:



GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Stork Thermeq B.V, Parker Boiler, Cornell Machine Co., Fulton Thermal Corporation, Mepaco, Indeck Power Equipment Company



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Spray-Tray Type Deaerators

Spray Type Deaerators

Vacuum Type Deaerators



Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oxygen Removal

Water Heating

Aroma & Flavor Retention

Other Functions



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Beverages

Food



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Food Deaerators market and its competitive landscape.



