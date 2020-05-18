Food Delivery Services Market Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Analytical Research Cognizance has expanded its reports' database with a new research study on ' Food Delivery Services market' which features a precise summary of the business valuation, SWOT Analysis, market size, revenue estimation and regional viewpoint of this business vertical. Moreover, the report accurately features significant opportunities and obstacles awaiting contenders of this industry and enlighten the present competitive landscape and corporate strategies adopted by ' Food Delivery Services market' players.



The Global Food Delivery Services market is accounted for $23,539.40 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $98,207.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as the increasing demand for quick access to food at affordable prices and the development of the overall food delivery industry that allows customers to order food from selected restaurants are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the unwillingness of big food outlets to adopt, too much competition and lack of loyal customers may hinder the growth of the market.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1023878?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Food delivery is a service that allows the user to order food from a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company via the internet. The delivered items can include entrees, sides, drinks, desserts, or grocery items and are typically delivered in boxes or bags.



Based on channel type, the mobile applications segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and changing preference of millennials.



Some of the key players in the Food Delivery Services Market include Delivery Hero, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Zomato,Takeaway.com, Pizza Hut, Deliveroo, Grub Hub, Meituan Waimai, Just Eat Holding Limited, Ele.me, DoorDash, and Postmates Inc.



Types Covered:

Platform-to-Consumer

Restaurant-to-Consumer



Payment Methods Covered:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Channel Types Covered:

Mobile Applications

Websites/Desktop



Delivery Models Covered:

Aggregators

Traditional Delivery Model

New Delivery Model

Business Models Covered:

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full-Service Food Delivery System

Order Focused Food Delivery System



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Access Complete Research Report: https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-food-delivery-services-market-outlook-2017-2026?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances.



Some Points of TOC:



Chapter One: Executive Summary



Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



Enquire before buying for this research report: https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/1023878?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

Office no, 201, 2nd Floor, Jachak Chambers,

Pimple Saudagar, Pune - 411027, Maharashtra, India

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448