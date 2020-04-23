Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Food emulsifiers are amphiphilic molecules which helps to form a mixture of oil and water. They help to stabilize an emulsion, thus find applications in making mayonnaise which is made up of egg yolks, vinegar, and oil. Diverse applications of mayonnaise in several food products including burgers, pizza, salads, and rolls will foster food emulsifier market growth.



company profiles

- Riken Vitamin

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Abitec Corporation

- Global Specialty Ingredients

- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

- Cargill

- Lonza

- Croda International Plc

- Sinofi Ingredients

- Lasenor Emul

- Corbion

- Palsgaard

- BASF

- DuPont

- Stepan Company



Natural food emulsifiers including lecithin which is derived from soybeans, cottonseeds, milk and egg yolks prevents food ingredients from separating out. The product has applications in manufacturing margarine, bakery products, confectionary goods, and salad dressings. Rising natural food emulsifiers demand owing to their safe and non-toxicity as compared to synthetic emulsifiers will promote lecithin usage. This will fortify food emulsifier market.



Food emulsifier market from bakery & confectionary application may observe significant gains over 5.5% in the projected timeline. The product owing to texture and aeration improving properties is extensively used for manufacturing bakery goods including cakes, breads, and cookies. Rising cookies and breads demand due to changing dietary preferences for convenience foods will foster product demand.



Synthetic food emulsifier demand as a food additive may decrease owing to its negative health effects including metabolic syndrome, gut problems, obesity, and bowel diseases. This may hamper food emulsifier market growth and industry price trends.



Mono, di-Glycerides & derivatives-based food emulsifier market may observe significant gains over 5.5% in the projected timeline. The product consists of esters synthesized from glycerol's catalytic transesterification with triglycerides. It is added to several food products including baked goods and margarines owing to fat dispersion, emulsion stabilization and aeration properties. Rising demand of margarine as a butter substitute owing to increasing lifestyle disease will enhance market.



India food emulsifier market from food & nutrition application will exceed USD 25 million by 2025. The product is added to smoothies and breakfast cereals as it prevents fats from sticking to arterial walls in humans. Growing breakfast cereals demand in the region due to increasing health awareness awareness for consuming grain-based breakfast for high nutrient content will boost product demand.



Food emulsifier market from dairy & frozen desserts application may observe significant gains over 4.5% in the projected timeline. The product offers smooth texture, reduces microbial growth and stabilizes emulsions in cheese, butter, creams, and flavored milk. Growing demand of processed milk products including cheese and butter due to their diverse applications in food products will fortify market growth.



U.S. food emulsifier market from beverage application will exceed USD 120 million by 2025. The product enables uniform dispersion of oil droplets within aqueous medium for manufacturing soft drinks. Presence of multinational soft drink manufacturers including Coca Cola Company and Pepsico. In the region will have a positive impact on product demand.



Global food emulsifier market is competitive and highly fragmented with major industry players including Palsgaard, Cargill, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Riken Vitamin, Abitec Corp, BASF, and Lonza Group. Companies are investing heavily in capacity expansion, R&D, and product portfolio expansion for growing product demand.