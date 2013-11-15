Food Emulsifiers Market Poise $2,858.6 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Food Emulsifiers Market By Types (Mono, Di-Glycerides and Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates and Others), Applications (Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy Products, Meat Products and Others) and Geography - Global Trends and Forecast To 2018", the food emulsifiers market will grow from estimated $2,108.9 million in 2012 to $2,858.6 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2018. Europe led the global market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific in terms of revenue in the year 2012.



Browse 177 market data tables and 35 figures spread through 335 pages and in-depth TOC on “Food Emulsifiers Market — Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”.

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An emulsifier is a substance that stabilizes an emulsion. Emulsifiers can be used in variety of food segments such as bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverages, convenience foods, and in meat products to manufacture low calorific products. Emulsifiers are used by major food & beverage manufacturers as a food additive for reducing the fat content.



The deskbound lifestyles have resulted in rising needs for convenience foods. However, the alarming rises in health issues faced by consumers have also made them aware about the need to focus on healthy and nutritive convenience food products. The need to minimize the intake of fats and calories influences the demand for specific functional food variants. Emulsifiers are considered to be one of the additives that are gradually replacing many for reducing the fat content in foodstuffs.



Di-glycerides & derivatives: Major type of food emulsifier



In 2012, natural emulsifiers accounted for about one-third of the total emulsifier market, whereas synthetic emulsifiers held the rest. Among the synthetic segment, Di-glycerides & derivatives constitute the largest share and are expected to grow at a modest pace. Lecithin held a major market in natural emulsifiers and is expected to grow at modest CAGR. Other synthetic emulsifier’s which comprises of polyglycerol esters, sucrose esters and Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (PGPR), is expected to drive the market for emulsifiers. However, palm oil & other vegetable oil prices are highly volatile and ascertaining accurate future prices would be difficult.



Europe: Largest market for food emulsifiers



Europe generated maximum revenue in global food emulsifier market. U.S., however, is the leader in the segment in the global market. North America, hence, is the second largest market of the segment. China drives the Asia-Pacific market with highest CAGR globally. Germany generated maximum revenue in European market, followed by Italy. ROW emulsifier market, led by Brazil, is also given a boost by the promising growth in South Africa and Middle East.



Bakery & confectionery: Biggest market by applications



Further, the application of modern food processing techniques is driving the expansion of food production and new product development in diverse segments such as dairy, bakery, confectionery, processed foods, fats, as well as oils; and this is likely to spur the growth of the food emulsifiers markets. Governments worldwide are developing policies and regulations to penalize unhealthy diets and support healthy ones.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, a price analysis and the patent analysis. In addition, 19 key players of this market have also been profiled.



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