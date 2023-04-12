Food Emulsifiers Market Worth $4.6 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- The global food emulsifiers market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market is influenced by both macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in various countries. Factors such as the rising consumption of convenience foods and bakery products, changing lifestyles, and consumption patterns are driving the demand for food emulsifiers.



Mono- and diglycerides and their derivatives are the most commonly used type of food emulsifiers and hold the largest market share in 2023. These emulsifiers are popular due to their emulsifying and stabilizing properties, versatility, neutral flavor, clean label status, and suitability for plant-based diets. They are derived from natural sources such as vegetable oils and are non-toxic and non-allergenic, making them an attractive option for clean-label products. Additionally, the increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets has further driven the demand for mono- and diglycerides in the food industry.



The bakery products segment is the dominant application segment in the food emulsifiers market due to the crucial role of emulsifiers in stabilizing and homogenizing mixtures of oil and water, improving texture, appearance, and shelf-life, and reducing fat content. The growing demand for convenient and affordable foods, including bakery products, has led to the expansion of the bakery industry, driving the demand for food emulsifiers.



North America is expected to dominate the food emulsifiers market in 2028 due to the region's high demand for processed and convenience foods, the presence of major food emulsifier manufacturers such as ADM and Ingredion, and increasing investments in food additives.



Key players in the food emulsifiers market include ADM, Cargill, International Flavors & Fragrances, Ingredion, Kerry Group, and Corbion.



