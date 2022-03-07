Food Encapsulation Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Encapsulation is used as a tool for innovation. For example, Orbitz (Canada) sells a drink containing a suspension of colored capsules of different aromas and/or some vitamins, thus making functional food consumption a 'fun experience.' Salvona (US) developed encapsulation technologies allowing the sequential release of aromas and sensory ingredients in functional foods



Download PDF Brochure



Drivers: Growing demand for encapsulated flavors and colors from the convenience food sector



The food & beverage industry can maintain the color, taste, and nutritional value of food products along with increasing their shelf-life using encapsulation techniques. The bioactive molecules give an undesirable taste or color to health foods, which has boosted the application of food encapsulation in color and taste masking. Furthermore, the increasing demand for flavored food products drives the market for flavor stabilization. Flavor stabilization is also a growing market, with the increased demand for flavored food products. Encapsulation or microencapsulation of flavors consists of protecting a flavoring agent or a mixture of molecules with a dedicated envelope. Encapsulation can limit the degradation or loss of flavor during the various production processes and storage. The envelope can also provide functional properties, such as a controlled release of aromatic molecules in a given environment such as water (if flavored tea), mouth (solid food: candy, toothpaste), or spray.



Restraints: Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients



The development and commerce aspects of functional food ingredients are complex, expensive, and uncertain. Factors behind the success of product development include technological conditions, consumer demand, and legislative regulatory background. Substantial investment is required for the R&D of a strain to be used for the production of new functional ingredients such as probiotics. Probiotic strains and products are developed and produced in accordance with international food regulations. Also, highly sterilized and technical equipment and processes are required for the manufacturing and extraction of various other functional ingredients. These probiotics are encapsulated to maintain their characteristics and protect them from external environmental conditions. As a result of the high cost of production, the price of the final product is also high. Marketing and distribution further add to the product price. Although consumers are aware of the health benefits derived from these expensive functional food ingredients, their high prices restrict consumers from buying the product. The intensity of the factor further increases in developing countries that have a price-sensitive consumer base, especially in some Asian and African countries.



Opportunities: Development of advanced technologies to bridge various gaps in the food industry



The major problem faced by food manufacturers is maintaining the physical stability of encapsulated food at the time of processing and release. Extensive research is carried out for reducing the capsule size for further enhancement of the bioavailability of materials. The increased bioavailability will result in the extensive use of the encapsulation process for a wide range of food products. Hence, it is necessary to focus on reducing the size of the capsule for increasing its utility. The use of the encapsulation technique helps in enhancing the bioavailability of food ingredients. Many encapsulation systems consist of bio-adhesive moisture-sensitive materials such as natural polymers, starch, and natural gums that help in binding to biological membranes, such as the oral cavity mucosa. The active ingredient inside the spheres thus remains at the specific target site for a longer period, which results in the increased bioavailability of the ingredient. For instance, the encapsulation of water-soluble ingredients, such as vitamin C in a hydrophobic material, increases the bioavailability along with the increased effectiveness of active ingredients.



Challenges: Lack of commercialization in the European market due to stringent regulations



In the European market, encapsulated food products are not regulated according to the European labeling requirements. With no particular legislation, it becomes difficult to offer guidelines for regulations and standards. This is one of the major challenges in the European market. The European Commission is stringent about regulations related to novel foods, because of which encapsulated food is not commercialized in the market. Government subsidy in any market is required for bringing new technological developments, especially when the cost incurred is high for making these technologies economically viable. The subsidy provided by the government of a country would help in reducing the price of encapsulated phase change materials (PCMs), which would drive their demand. However, no government has taken such measures to subsidize or promote the use of encapsulated PCMs. At present, the overall cost of using encapsulated PCMs is high. Also, as governments provide no subsidy, their use is projected to be less economical.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Ingredion (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Blachem Inc. (US), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Vitablend (Netherlands), Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US), Encpasys LLC (US), Clextral (France), Sphera Encapsulation (Italy), Aveka (US), Lycored (Israel), and Tastetech (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441