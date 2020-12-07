New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The Global Food Enzymes market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Food enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalysers, which is used for increasing diversity, variety, and quality during the processing of food. Food enzymes are used mostly for food processing due to its multiple benefits, which includes enhancement of texture, flavour & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization.



The Global Food Enzymes Market report encompasses decisive statistical data regarding sales and revenue about the global Food Enzymes market. It covers data on leading segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, and major players involved in the industry. The report pays a special focus on the historical (2017-2018) occurrences of the industry along with analysis of the present scenario and offers pivotal forecast information up to 2027.



The global Food Enzymes market is anticipated to dominate the economic scenario with an exponential growth rate in the forecast period. Rapidly developing industrial infrastructure, product commercialization, and increasing demands of the Food Enzymes are propelling the Food Enzymes industry towards the growth curve.



A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro- and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the products and applications of the Food Enzymes market along with details about the product and application having the highest penetration, R&D activity, and profit margins.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food enzyme market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Beverages

Processed foods

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (meat, poultry, and fish tenderizing)



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Microorganisms

Bacteria

Fungi

Plants

Animals



Regional Analysis for Food Enzymes Market:



· North America (U.S., Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Food Enzymes Report:



· Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Food Enzymes Market

· Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces

· In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

· Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

· Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

· Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features



Highlights of the TOC of the report:



· Chapter 1: Market overview

· Chapter 2: Global Food Enzymes market analysis

· Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Food Enzymes industry

· Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

· Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

· Chapter 6: Market share

· Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

· Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

· Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis



