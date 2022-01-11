Food Enzymes Market Industry Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2022 -- The food enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value.



The growing environmental concerns, urbanization, increasing disposable income and advancements in R&D activities led to the growth of this market. In addition, the advancements in technology such as enzyme engineering and the introduction of genetically engineered enzymes have boosted the growth of food industry. Factors such as the multifunctional benefits of food enzymes across various applications and the technological innovations to reduce the consumption of chemicals contribute to the growth of the market.



Download PDF Brochure



Drivers: Increasing demand for processed food



The global demand for processed foods is on the rise owing largely to the growing economies in the Asian continent. China and India are the major drivers behind the substantial growth of the processed food market. The middle-class population is increasing and the rise in their disposable incomes, coupled with a hectic lifestyle, contributes to the growth of this market. Food enzyme applications extend the freshness of end products, thereby prolonging the shelf life of convenience foods while also preserving their flavor, color, and texture.



Restraints: Restricted temperature and pH operational range



The action of food enzymes is largely influenced by the surrounding environmental conditions. A decrease in temperature causes the reaction rate to drop drastically, while thermal agitation denatures the food enzyme (deteriorates the food enzyme structure), thereby making it non-functional. Varying the pH outside the operational range of the food enzyme also reduces the enzyme activity and can ultimately lead to permanent denaturation. Food enzyme manufacturers are striving to produce enzymes that can operate in a wide temperature and pH range; however, there is still a long way to go if enzyme use has to be universally implemented in all food & beverage manufacturing processes.



Opportunities: Innovative technological platforms



The global food enzymes market has many small-scale manufacturers trying to compete with the market leaders in terms of the application specificity of the food enzymes produced. This, in turn, is dependent upon the quality of production strain developed by manufacturers. Various technology licensors provide small-scale manufacturers with the opportunity to produce programmable enzymes, which can be scaled up to produce large volumes. Dyadic International Inc. (US) is one such licensor that provides its C1 platform technology to smaller players to produce large volumes of high-mobility food enzymes on-site.



Threats: Changes in food enzymes safety regulations in Europe



The European market for food enzymes held a share of about 30.0% of the global market in 2015. As enzymes are naturally present in ingredients used to make food, earlier, their safety and toxicity were not of much concern. However, the advent of large-scale production of food enzymes through strains of genetically modified microorganisms has led to increased scrutiny on the use of enzymes in Europe's food & beverage industry. In the past, the regulation of enzymes used as processing aids was not carried out at the EU level. Of the member states, only Denmark and France evaluated these processing aids before their use in the food & beverage industry. This inconsistency in the assessment criteria of food enzymes among nations prompted the framing of a new EU legislation.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in the global market include DuPont (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), DSM (Netherlands), Novozymes (US), and Kerry Group (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan) and CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark). These major players in this market focus on increasing their presence through expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441