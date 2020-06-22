Food Enzymes Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Enzymes are the protein produced by live cells which helps in the chemical reactions without being itself changed. Enzymes are used in food processing for various purposes such as to enhance nutritive value, to produce desirable aromas and flavors and mainly to control food appearance and texture.

Food processing industry is presently the largest user of industrial enzymes acquiring almost around 40% of the USD 400 million markets. Enzymes such as amylase is used in making of high fructose corn syrup, rennet another type of food enzyme are used in cheese making, proteases are used as meat tenderizer, and pullulanase are used in making of lite beer. The North America and Europe are the market leader but in future demand is expected to be more from the markets of Asia Pacific regions for food enzymes.



One of the major factors driving the growth of the food enzymes are their use in the industry for fermentation. Other factors such as their high performance and the environment benefit associated with it also contributing in the growth of the market. In future, immobilized enzymes are expected to replace the batch fermentations for producing non-nutritive sweetener, amino acids, aspartic acid and tryptophan. In addition, immobilization of rennet can increase the process of developing innovative methods in the fermentation of dairy industry.



Novozymes is the market leader in the food enzymes market occupying major share of the market. Some of the other major players of the food enzymes markets are Danisco, DSM and AB Enzymes.



