New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Food Extrusion Market was valued at USD 58.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 87.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Food extrusion is an important part of food processing technology, as it aids in manufacturing various food products of specific shapes and sizes. Major reasons driving market growth are the changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for healthy processed foods and snacks. Food extrusion also has many attached benefits in the form of bringing down the number of microorganisms in foods and removing natural toxins, thereby making the foods safer for consumption. Research has shown that cooking fibers by the process of extrusion can produce changes in the structural characteristics of the fiber and physiochemical properties, while the main effect being a redistribution of the insoluble fiber to soluble fiber. Proteins are more reactive and can undergo many changes during the extrusion process of which the most important being denaturation. Enzymes, which are also a type of proteins, lose their activity after being submitted to the extrusion process due to the high temperatures and pressure.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2054



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Food Extrusion market and profiled in the report are:



American Extrusion International, Bühler, The Bonnot Company, Baker Perkins, Akron Tool & Die, Coperion, Flexicon, Groupe Legris Industries, Triott Group, Lindquist Machine.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Savoury Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours & Starches

Textured Protein

Functional Ingredients

Others



Extruder (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders



Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cold Extrusion

Hot Extrusion



Browse Complete Report "Food Extrusion Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-extrusion-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growth of processed food sector



3.2. Technological advancements in the food market



Chapter 4. Food Extrusion Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Extrusion Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Food Extrusion Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Food Extrusion Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2054



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Food Extrusion market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com