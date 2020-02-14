Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Food films are the material that encloses the food products ensuring the easy, safe sealing and prolonged shelf life of the products. The food films are made from melted plastic resins which are extruded in the form of rolls and sheets. Plastic food films are the non-edible food films, used to store food products, increasingly being used at home and foodservices. Edible type of food films are used to enclose processed meat, such as sausages. Collagen casings, cellulose casings are the examples of the food films. Other food films used are made of chitosan from crustacean shells, potato starch, whey protein, etc. Food films acts as a barrier for external agents that may affect the food quality. It also enables minimum loss of water, selective permeability to gases, suppress physiological stress, thus ensuring prolonged shelf life.



Overview of the Global Food films Market



Transparency Market Research has carried out a new market research report on the food films, which includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for the forecast period 2019-2029. The report provides the significant insights on the global food films market for the forecast period of 2019-2029. Global food films market is driven by the increasing consumption of processed food products across worldwide. Growth of the retailing industry, food manufacturing industry, increasing per capita consumption of processed food products, likely to drive the global food films market demand. Due to the busy lifestyle, consumers are looking for the convenience and easy-to-prepare products, creating increased demand for the processed food products. Promising economic conditions, increasing GDP, increasing disposable income in the developing countries is driving the market of processed food products.



Segmentation of the Global Food films Market



Global food films market is analyzed for different product type, form, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented in edible and non-edible food films. Edible food films consists of the cellulose films, collagen films, etc. whereas, non-edible food films consists of PET, PP, etc. materials. By form, the market is categorized in sheet and roll. Market is also segmented on the basis of synthetic and natural categories on the basis of source. By end use segmentation, global food films market is segmented in processed meat, fruits & vegetables, fish, and other products. On the basis of distribution channel, global food films market is segmented in B2B and B2C sales channel. B2C sales channel segment is further sub-segmented in hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, mass grocery stores, online retail, and other retail format.



Regional Outlook of the Global Food films Market



Global food films market is analyzed for overall seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Oceania. European countries occupy majority of the market share in terms of value, followed by North American countries. Increasing middle class income and population of middle class, increasing disposable income, use of online shopping portals, increasing retail industry and flourishing food processing industry in South Asia, East Asia, Middle East, etc. driving the market. South Asia and East Asia expected to witness the strong growth profile over the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Competitive Outlook of the Global Food films Market



The report provides competitive analysis of the key market players of the global food films market. The influential key players in the market includes, Nitta Casings Inc., APN Naturdarm GmbH, Walton's Inc., Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., Almol (Australia) Casing Pty. Ltd., Carl Lipmann & Co., Kg, Fortis SRL, CombinatieTeijsen V.D. Hengel, Natural Casing Company Inc., LEM Products, Kalle GmbH, Bio Packaging Films, Visko Teepak LLC, International Casings Group, Inc., and many more.