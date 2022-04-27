Food Flavors Market Emerging Trends and Developments

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The Food Flavors Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The food flavors market is growing at a rapid pace with increasing innovations to launch customized flavor blends. Thus, manufacturers are exploring new revenue streams by launching customized blends in flavors. These customized flavor blends are being increasingly used to enhance the food & beverage product appearance and flavor. Therefore, the usage of flavors by food & beverage manufacturers to help strengthen their market positioning and create new product strategies is expected to aid the growth of the market further.



By type, the food application is projected to account for the largest share in the food flavors market during the forecast period



Recent trends in the food industry witness consumers leaning toward natural flavors because of the many health benefits associated with them. Due to an increase in dairy production, the food sector is facing tremendous growth, especially in Asian countries. Apart from that, the meat processing industries are also flourishing, thus driving the market. The bakery and confectionery demands are also surging, which is pushing the food flavors market all across the globe.



By application, the fruit & nut segment is projected to account for the largest share in the food flavors market by type during the forecast period



Fruit flavors are present as fruit concentrates, syrups, extracts, which are used across industries such as food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, pharmaceutical, nutritional food, and vitamin supplement industries. Various fruits are quite popular such as apple, mango, banana, pineapple, grapes, berries, pomegranate, and citrus fruits. They are processed to make syrups and fruit extracts, which are later added to various food & beverage items to alter or add taste, smell, or color.



The nuts are known to provide essential oil and the necessary fiber in the recipe. It is also known to provide a rich feel to the final product; therefore, it is quite popular among the manufacturers.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period



Due to the high production of dairy and dairy-based products such as yogurt, ice-cream, and cheese in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the market. The manufacturers are meeting not only the regional demand but the international demand as well. The increase in the export of processed meat and meat products are also one of the major drivers for the food flavors market in the region.



players in this market include DuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), MANE (France), Taiyo International (Japan), T. Hasegawa (Japan), Synergy Flavors (US), Sensient (US), Bell Flavors and Fragrances (US), Flavorchem (US), Takasago (Japan), Keva Flavours (India), Huabao Flavours & Fragrances (Singapore), Tate & Lyle (UK), Robertet (France), McCormick & Company (US), Wanxiang International (China), Treatt (UK), China Flavors and Fragrances (China), Lucta (Spain), and Solvay (Belgium).



