Food Glazing Agents Market Is Growing So Rapidly with the Major Factors: BJ International., Koster Keunen, Carnaúba Do Brasil., Poth Hille., DuPont, Others

The well-established Key players in the market are: BJ International., Koster Keunen, Carnaúba do Brasil., Poth Hille., STEARINERIE DUBOIS, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd, British Wax Ltd, Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Capol GmbH,DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Arla Foods amba, , DuPont, AVATAR CORPORATION, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG , , Archer Daniels Midland Company and others.



Unique structure of the report



Global Food Glazing Agents Market By Ingredient Type (Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, Others), Ingredient Function (Coating Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Former , Others), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry & Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, Functional Foods, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Global food glazing agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.86billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of food glazing agent in emerging economy and increase in scope of paraffin wax in the industry.



Food glazing agents are added to the food to give them glossy appearance which makes it presentable and also stabilize it. When they are added to food they perform various functions such as stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, and anti-caking. Glazing agent enables coating ability, film forming and binding capability. They are primarily used in confectionary industry to coat hard-boiled candies and on baked goods such as donuts.



Market Drivers:



Increasing prevalence for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery is driving the market.

Rising awareness among the consumers about appearance and texture of food products is also driving market

Rising adoption of nutrient enriched glazing agent is another factor driving market

Changing lifestyle of people has also impacted towards the market expansion



Market Restraints:



Lack of sources or raw materials for the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Fluctuation in prices of food glazing agents will also restraint its growth

Stringent rules related with the usage of food glazing agents are restraining market.



