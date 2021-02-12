Food Glazing Agents Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2021-2027 : Mantrose-Haeuser, Capol, Strahl & Pitsch, and Masterol Foods

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Glaze, in cooking, is a glossy coating layer that is often a sweet or salty ingredient usually added to food by dipping, dripping, or other methods. Glazing agents are primarily used in food applications with a polished, attractive visual application to provide coating ability, film-forming, and binding ability. In the confectionery industry, glazing agents are essentially used in hard-boiled candies as a coating.



The key players within the market are Mantrose-Haeuser (U.S.), Capol (Germany), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), and Masterol Foods (Australia). The Riverside Company(United States), Masterol Foods, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., Ningbo J&S Botanics Inccand Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd.



Market Drivers

Demand for processed meat is growing due to evolving lifestyles due to the trend of veganism and increasing diabetic incidence and nuclear household configurations, leading to a rise in demand for food glazing agents. Due to a rise in the demand for bakery products, the confectionery sector is expected to show a significant growth rate in the global market. Growing consumption of canned fruits and vegetables and canned seafood is expected to present the food glazing agent market with growth opportunities. During the forecast period, the Carnauba wax segment is expected to rise at the highest rate in terms of value and volume. This is related to the rising demand from consumers for vegan and organic sources of food additives used in their food products.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food glazing market on the basis of ingredient type, ingredient function, application and region:



By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Stearic acid

- Beeswax

- Carnauba wax

- Candelilla wax

- Shellac

- Paraffin wax

- Others (montan and lanolin wax)



By Ingredient Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Coating agents

- Surface finishing agents

- Firming agents

- Film agents

- Others (binding agents and stabilizing agents)



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Bakery

- Confectionery

- Processed meat, poultry & fish

- Fruits & vegetables

- Functional foods

- Others (dairy products & convenience foods



Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the European region held the largest market share in terms of value and volume and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is growing due to rising prices and growing demand associated with stringent regulations for bakery and confectionery applications.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

Chapter 4. Food Glazing Agents Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Glazing Agents Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Food Glazing Agents Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

Continued…



