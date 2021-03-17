Food Glazing Agents Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2020 to 2026 by Top Players : Mantrose-Haeuser, Capol , Strahl & Pitsch

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – Scarcity of raw material is a major restraint for the food glazing agents market.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food glazing agents Market were valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%%. Food additives are combined with foods to serve specific industrial purposes. They're categorized looking on the aim they provide when added to foods, e.g., stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, anti-caking agents, glazing agents, packaging gases, and propellants. Glazing agents in food applications are majorly accustomed to give coating ability, film-forming, and binding capability with an elegant appetizing visual appeal. Food glazing agents are primarily utilized in the confectionery industry significantly in hard-boiled candies as a coating and various other sort of candy. Food glazing agents are used on some food like donuts.



Complications like political ambiguity, price variations in the international market, safety issues concerning the food quality, and technological improvement are limiting the market. Further, developing markets for the expansion of the food and beverage industry are analyzed to supply a holistic view of the market. The chief aspect driving the success of food glazing agents is due to aggregate demand for food glazing agents in end-use applications like bakery, confectionery, processed foods, functional food, and convenience foods.



The key players within the market are: Mantrose-Haeuser (U.S.), Capol (Germany), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), and Masterol Foods (Australia). The Riverside Company(United States), Masterol Foods, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., Ningbo J&S Botanics Inccand Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd.



The food glazing agent market is often categorized as natural glazing agents and artificial glazing agents. Natural glazing agents are connected from plants and animals and cover the most important market segment because of its applicability within the food and beverage industry. The scope of the food glazing agent market is growing because of the expansion of the food & beverage market similarly because of the additive market. The market is anticipated to grow at a balanced pace within the forecast period, led by advanced growth in developing economies like China, India, Japan, Australia, and, therefore the Latin American countries, which offers worthwhile openings for expansion to major players available within the food glazing agents market.



Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food glazing market on the basis of ingredient type, ingredient function, application and region:



By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Stearic acid

- Beeswax

- Carnauba wax

- Candelilla wax

- Shellac

- Paraffin wax

- Others (montan and lanolin wax)



By Ingredient Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Coating agents

- Surface finishing agents

- Firming agents

- Film agents

- Others (binding agents and stabilizing agents)



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- Bakery

- Confectionery

- Processed meat, poultry & fish

- Fruits & vegetables

- Functional foods

- Others (dairy products & convenience foods



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By ingredient type, carnauba wax segment of Food glazing agents market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of about 8.6% in terms of both value and volume, throughout the analysis period. This is accredited to the growing consumers' demand for organic and vegan sources of food essences used in their foodstuffs.

- By ingredient function, coating agents' segment of food glazing agents market dominated the market with a market share of 40.5% % in 2018. Shift in lifestyle has caused in an augmented demand for bakery products which are used in all categories of events. This is predictable to be the major propelling force for the increasing demand for these agents.

- By application, confectionery segment of Food glazing agents market has dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 35.7% of the overall market revenue. The segment is predictable to gain a grip over the analysis period because of the increasing demand for customized confectionery and bakery products as per consumer necessities.

- By region, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in Food glazing agents market with a CAGR of about 9.5%, owing to the continuous upsurge in demand for food glazing agents and due to the amplified demand from diverse end-use applications.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

Chapter 4. Food Glazing Agents Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Glazing Agents Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Food Glazing Agents Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

4.2.1.1. Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

4.2.1.2. Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

4.2.1.3. Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

4.2.2. Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.1. High costs involved in R&D activities

4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

Continued…



