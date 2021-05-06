Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market.



The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/559



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In November 2020, Air Products APD.N, which is the world's largest hydrogen producer, announced plans to launch a 30-ton per day liquid hydrogen production plant in eastern China in 2022. The project, based in Haiyan county in Zhejiang province, would be the first large-sized commercial liquid hydrogen plant in China and the largest of its kind in Asia.

In August 2020, Linde announced that its U.S. auxiliary, Praxair, Inc., will start working under the Linde name, viable 1 September 2020. The change in name mirrors the organization's advancement following the consolidation of Praxair, Inc., Linde AG.

In July 2020, Air Liquide and NLMK, which is a leading steel producer in Russia, entered into a new long-term partnership. Air Liquide will configure, fabricate, own, and work another air division unit adhering to more elevated industry norms in wellbeing, effectiveness, and quality. The unit, with a creation limit of 1,000 tons of oxygen each day, will be based on the Lipetsk site to build steel creation of the lead site of NLMK.

Freezing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid increase in storage and supply chain centers for food and beverages.

Key players in the market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.



Food-Grade Gases Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Freezing

Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen Products

Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Beverages



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/559



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Food-Grade Gases market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Food-Grade Gases market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Grade Gases Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Grade Gases Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand in packed food consumption

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding food packaging

4.2.2.3. Increasing preservative food

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness among consumers

4.2.3.2. High temperature sensitive

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Grade Gases Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Carbon dioxide

5.1.2. Nitrogen

5.1.3. Argon

5.1.4. Oxygen



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-grade-gases-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-grade-gases-market