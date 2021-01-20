New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The rising governmental initiatives on managing plastic disposal, the demand for packaged food products, and the growing trend for ordering food online, are boosting the Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market.



Market Size – USD 25.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Food-Grade Recycled Plastics in packaging required for delivering online food orders



The Global Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market is forecast to reach USD 40.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, recycled plastics can be seen to become highly significant and relevant. The rising awareness about plastic disposal in landfills and the formulation of relevant policies are some of the mentionable factors fostering the market growth. Increasing emphasis on manufacturing materials and methods associated with recycled plastics is also acting in favor of the growth of the sector. Various start-ups are making an effort to penetrate the market by developing innovative ways of recycling plastics. As an instance, the Cat-HTR, a start-up in Australia, has developed the Cat-HTR, a unique hydrothermal upgrading platform that can economically and quickly transform waste plastic, industry residues, and various biomass into a biocrude or synthetic oil for producing sustainable chemicals and fuels. Such developments by start-up companies would result in enriching the market.



Some of the key players operating in the Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Suez, Veolia, Jayplas, KW Plastics, B&B Plastics, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling, Green Line Polymers, Nestlé and Plastipak Holdings., and others.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2962



Furthermore, the report also covers a thorough analysis of the key factors influencing the market growth. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the major factors affecting the expansion of the market. The pandemic has affected the market directly by disrupting the global supply chains, halting the manufacturing and production processes, and altering the economic landscape of the market. The report also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- In context to Type, the High-density polyethylene segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to its benefits like lightweight and strength, which results in its high preference and popularity among end-users. The fact that it is approved by the FDA for food contact also results in its elevating preference for this type of recycled plastic.

- In regards to Source, the Bottle segment is held the largest market share of more than 60.0% of the market in 2019, which is projected to maintain market dominance. The ease of collection, availability of bottles, particularly PET bottles and the fact that it can be easily sorted results in its elevated preference among manufacturers, contributing to the market share held by this segment.

- In regards to End-use, the Clear tough plastic segment occupied the largest market share in 2019. The high demand for this type of plastic because of its wide arena of applications like in water bottles, juice, and soft drink bottles that are commonly bought beverage products, would result in high demand for this type of recycled plastic for manufacturing this Clear tough plastic.

- In context to Application, the Packaging segment held more than 70.0% in 2019. The continuous growth of the packaging product manufacturing in regards to their production capacity and infrastructure would result in extensive use of this type of recycled plastic in for packaging purposes.

- In January 2020, Nestlé had announced that it would make an investment of CHF 2 billion, one-third of which is planned to be done by 2025. The focus of this investment was to lead a shift to food-grade recycled plastics from virgin plastics and contribute to the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions.

- Veolia has been increasing its capacity in plastic recycling in the U.K. It had acquired a plant in East London. With the help of this acquisition, the company would be able to manage the total supply chain of plastic bottle recycling.

- Since 2019, Veolia has also been emphasizing on performing larger acquisitions due to booming recycling activities.

- Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Suez, Veolia, Jayplas, KW Plastics, B&B Plastics, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling, Green Line Polymers, Nestlé and Plastipak Holdings.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2962



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Polyethylene Terephthalate

- Polypropylene

- High-density polyethylene

- Polystyrene

- Polyvinyl Chloride

- Polyethylene

- Others



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Bottles

- Films

- Others



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Clear tough plastic

- White/Colored plastic

- Soft flexible plastic

- Hard/flexible plastic

- Rigid brittle plastic

- Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Packaging

- Films & sheets

- Others



Click on the Link to Read Key Highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends for Years to Come @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-grade-recycled-plastics-market



The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market. The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of the key players in each region. The report also offers an estimation regarding the key regions expected to demonstrate a significant growth rate over the coming years.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Food-Grade Recycled Plastics market:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Food-Grade Recycled Plastics Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Food-Grade Recycled Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



1. Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Raw Material, By End-Use Industry, And By Region, Forecast To 2027



2. Bulk Bags Market Size, Share & Analysis, , By Fabric Type, By End-User Industry, And By Region, Forecast To 2027



3. CPP Packaging Films Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By Application, And Regional Forecast, 2017-2027



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com