Food Inclusions Market Worth $18.7 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- According to a research report "Food Inclusions Market by Type (Chocolate, Fruit & Nut, Cereal, Confectionery), Application (Cereal Products, Snacks & Bars, Bakery Products, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Chocolate & Confectionery Products), Form, Flavor and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the food inclusions market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period in terms of value.



Inclination towards convenience food has been drastically increased owing to the changing dynamics of the population, such as increasing disposable income, adoption of western culture especially in developing countries, increasing population, growing urbanization, and boosting the percentage of working women. In recent years, breakfast cereals, snack bars, and other convenience food have taken a significant place in developing countries' diets, which has resulted in the growth of food inclusions.



Download PDF Brochure



The fruits and nuts type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the food inclusions market.



Especially after the pandemic, consumers have shown their interest in food and drink products that have positive benefits and nutritional values. The globe has experienced an increase in the demand for fruits rich in immunity-boosting antioxidants and vitamins, such as raspberries and blueberries. Officials from various food inclusions manufacturers are reporting that the consumers are preferring various types of fruits and nut inclusions in convenience foods. For example, almonds are finding various applications in various bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, brownies, and bread, which promotes nutritional content and provides a premium look to the bakery products. Increasing consumption of fruits and nuts inclusions in various applications has resulted for a large market share of fruits and nuts in the type segment.



The bakery products segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application in the food inclusions market.



The market for food inclusions in bakery products is significant, mainly in Western countries such as the US, Canada, and European countries, as bakery products are a part of the everyday diet of consumers in these countries. As per the American Bakers Association, the bakery industry contributes around 2% to the gross domestic products of the US. The bakery industry in the country is highly fragmented, with 9,000 bakeries contributing around USD 3 billion in revenue, 75% of the revenue is generated by 50 large companies. Groupo Bimbo, Dave's Killer, and Campbell Soup Company are the three largest companies that account for 55% of the total commercial bakery revenue in the country. The large company bases in various regions will help the food inclusions market to grow through innovating product offerings during the forecast period.



Solid & semi-solid forms are the fastest-growing form segment in the food inclusions market.



Solid & semi-solid forms consist of various forms such as food inclusions in pieces, nuts, flakes & crunches, chips & nibs, and powder. Solid & semi-solid forms in the food inclusions market mainly includes chunks, cubes, nuggets, balls, buttons, and spheres of various shapes and sizes offered by food inclusion manufacturers. The form offers flexibility in terms of taste, texture, mouthfeel, color, and flavor. In addition the form can be offered as both coated and uncoated products, with smooth, glossy, or rough textures, providing food & beverage manufacturers with flexibility in terms of variety. Owing to all these factors, solid & semi-solid are gaining more popularity when compared to liquid form inclusions.



Make an Inquiry



Europe is estimated to be the largest region for the food inclusions market in 2022.



The European food inclusions market is led by countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Since the bakery and confectionery markets in the European market have saturated, major players in the region are focusing on research and development to introduce new categories of low-fat food inclusions products. Changing consumer trends, such as the rising level of health consciousness, which has compelled consumers to pay more attention to their diet, have reformed the overall bakery industry in the country. Expanding product ranges to include healthier products helped companies grow with the changing preference of consumers will drive the food inclusions market during the forecast period.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as ADM (US), Sensory Effects (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd. (New Zealand), and Nimbus Foods Ltd (UK).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441