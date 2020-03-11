Food Industry: A City Builder & Management Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Evolugame is a Parish based French game development company, and it has proudly announced the launch of its all-new city-builder and management game called Food Industry. Designed entirely in 3D graphics, the game is developed for PC gaming and it took nearly four years in the making. Moreover, Evolugame has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and the gaming company is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This one of a kind city building game focuses on construction, management and strategy economics of the agri-food industry." Said the spokesperson of Evolugame, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "While playing this PC game, players can build, develop and manage the different sectors in the agri-food industry." He added. The creator of this game has also been inspired by great games such as Hay Day, Anno series, Frostpunk, Farm Ville, and Restaurant Story.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



ww.kickstarter.com/projects/nicolasbisson/food-industry and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 10,000, while the game developers are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Evolugame

Evolugame is a French game developer company that has developed its new game called Food Industry. This is an innovative city-builder game, in which players will become a farmer by sowing and harvesting grains, fruit and vegetables in the fields, and rearing animals on the farm for food resources (milk, eggs, and meat), a manufacturer by constructing automated lines of industrial machines, piece by piece, which will be dedicated to mass production of food products and a seller of large-scale food products by meeting the population's demand on the many products created.



Moreover, this game has been designed in 3D graphics for PC medium and it is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter(End the 4th April 2020) where you will find much more info, with a video trailer of 3min30.



