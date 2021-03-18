Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Food Ingredients Market is forecasted to be worth USD 84.97 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing adoption of the convenience foods, higher demand for the natural food ingredients, and a tremendous surge in demand for ready-to-eat food products.



Higher consumer preference for the extended nutritious value, rising requirement for the cold-storage foods, the higher proliferation of the ready-made packaged & ready-to-serve foods, foods with lower calorific values & dietary foods, and cheaper alternatives of the premium edibles are a few additional market driving factors. Food Flavors and Enhancers hold the highest amount of research & developments undergone by the flavor manufacturers, and a higher preference has been attributed to the Natural Extracts and Fruit Flavoring agents.



The latest industry intelligence report on the Food Ingredients market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Food Ingredients market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



This report on the global Food Ingredients Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Food Ingredients market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Food Ingredients market.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States with a name Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled the food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snacks products that could satisfy the consumer demand regarding digestive wellness.

A higher penetration for the online business channels or e-commerce chains for the food ingredients owing to the reduced price offering and availability newer product line-ups & bulk product availability from a higher number of available sellers are deliberately helping to create enforcement to the market.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the food flavoring, emulsifying, and preserving research & development and increasing usage of the food ingredients, and a substantial economic development along with a mentionable shift in the consumer preferences in the food & beverage sectors deliberately propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco, among others.



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Food Ingredients market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Food Ingredients in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Food Ingredients?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Vegan Foods

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



