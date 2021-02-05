Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The demand is characterized significantly due to increasing demand for food additives for the benefits of food security, nutritional richness, food protection, texture enhancing, flavour improvement, consistency creation, and enhanced shelf life, amongst many others. Moreover, the exponential growth in population, the widespread increase in food intake, economic progress, and improvement in customer choice and desire, to mention some, are among the fundamental factors that help market compliance.



The market for Food Ingredients Market is fairly in the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market.



Top Key players in the market include Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco, among others.



Market Drivers



Higher customer appetite for expanded nutritional benefit, increased demand for cold-storage foods, increased spread of fully prepared frozen & ready-to-serve food products, low-calorie foods & nutritional food products, and better alternatives to quality edibles are a few key industry drivers. Substantial development in food flavouring products has been identified due to increased demand for different tastes and flavours, as well as constant advancement in the field of flavouring agents, taking into account developments in customer tastes and preferences.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Preservatives

Natural Antioxidants

Sorbates

Benzonates

Others

Sweeteners

Bulk Sweeteners

Sucrose

Fructose

Lactose

High Fructose

Others

Sugar Substitutes

Sucralose

Xylitol

Stevia

Aspartame

Saccharine

Others

Emulsifiers

Mono-Di-Glycerides

Lecithin

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Anti-Caking

Calcium compounds

Sodium compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Others

Enzymes

Carbohydrases

Protease

Lipase

Others

Hydrocolloids

Starch

Gelatin Gum

Xanthan Gum

Others

Food Flavors and Enhancers

Natural Extracts

Fruit flavors

Monosodium Glutamate

Others

Food Colorants

Synthetic Food

Natural Food

Others

Acidulants

Citric Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Lactic Acid

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Vegan Foods

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Regional Landscape



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand with the highest growth rate in the projected period. The gradual increase in overall customer preferences, the change in consumer expectations, the increase in the food additive industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region, which is mostly driven by nations, namely China and India, have had a positive influence on the overall expansion of the global industry over the projected timeframe



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Organized retail penetration



4.2.2.2. Drastic shift in the consumer preference



4.2.2.3. Higher expectancy of the shelf-life



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Constraint in efficient processing techniques



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Coninue…!



