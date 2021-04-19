New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Food Ingredients Market is forecasted to grow from USD 33.67 billion in 2018 to USD 63.11 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. A rapidly rising population and higher urbanization have boosted global demand for processed food products, driving food demand.



Rapid urbanization and rising population density with their growing purchasing power has led to rapid adoption of convenience foods, leading to demand for different food ingredients. Consumers are becoming more health - conscious and demanding for natural food ingredients with the increase in foodborne diseases. Over the past decade, the number of women in the workforce has seen a tremendous surge in demand for ready - to - eat foods.



The market for Japan is forecasted to reach USD 21.14 million in revenue in 2026. Europe's market will record a lower CAGR than Asia Pacific's market, but by 2026-end it will account for comparatively larger revenues. By 2026, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will register a relatively slower expansion on the global market for food ingredients.



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, applications and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Preservatives

Natural Antioxidants

Sorbates

Benzonates

Others

Sweeteners

Bulk Sweeteners

Sucrose

Fructose

Lactose

High Fructose

Others

Sugar Substitutes

Sucralose

Xylitol

Stevia

Aspartame

Saccharine

Others

Emulsifiers

Mono-Di-Glycerides

Lecithin

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Anti-Caking

Calcium compounds

Sodium compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Others

Enzymes

Carbohydrases

Protease

Lipase

Others

Hydrocolloids

Starch

Gelatin Gum

Xanthan Gum

Others

Food Flavors and Enhancers

Natural Extracts

Fruit flavors

Monosodium Glutamate

Others

Food Colorants

Synthetic Food

Natural Food

Others

Acidulants

Citric Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Lactic Acid

Others



Application (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Beverages

Bakery

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others



Region (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the market for enzymes was valued at USD 3.17 Billion, while in 2018 the market for preservatives was valued at USD 3.41 Billion. Within hydrocolloids, a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period is expected to occur in the natural antioxidants segment.



The bakery segment is expected to reach USD 20.16 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.63%. Whereas the market for meat and meat products is expected to grow the third highest and is expected to reach USD 11.34 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.03%.



The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 20.79 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.97%. Developing regions are the fastest growing consumer of food enzymes as their per capita income increases the demand for packaged food. Europe is the world's second-largest consumer and producer of food enzymes, and is expected to hold ~28% of the global market share in 2026. North America is expected to see the highest growth rate of 10.12% on the market for enzymes due to changing consumer lifestyles and increased nutritional awareness.



The major players in the market are Kerry Group (Ireland), Cargill Inc. (US), Corbion Purac (Netherlands), Stevia First Corporation (US), Hermes Sweeteners Ltd (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Riken Vitamin (Japan), Palsgaard (Denmark) and Dupont- Danisco (Denmark).



Key point summary:

Consumers expect the Keyword industry to continue to grow at a rapid pace

Quality is a crucial aspect of brand loyalty

Drivers boosting Food Ingredients Market growth include supply chain and raw material sourcing, advertising, the aesthetic appeal of products, technology, retail outlets, increase of digital retailers, and the brick-and-mortar establishment by online retailers

There is a high demand from consumers for innovative products, clean labels, naturally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and a wider range of products.

Respondents are attempting better approaches to reach customers, with an emphasis on advertising and social media

Most food and beverage companies profiled in the study currently sell less than 20 percent of their products through an online platform

Operational inefficiency, which is dependent on factors like employee and production capacity, can be a hurdle for technological advancements and other innovations



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global usage of Food Ingredients

3.1.2. Global Food Ingredients usage by Application Type



Chapter 4. Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Ingredients Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Food Ingredients Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Organized retail penetration

4.4.1.2. Complexity in the food supply chain

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Consumers require natural additives



Chapter 5. Food Ingredients Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Food Ingredients Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Food Ingredients Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Koninklijke DSM

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Type Insights

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Ingredion

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Type Insights

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Kerry Group

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Type Insights

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Glanbia

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Type Insights

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Fonterra Co-operative Group

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Type Insights

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Givaudan

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Type Insights

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Cargill

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Type Insights

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Archer Daniels Midland

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Type Insights

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Sensient Technologies Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Type Insights

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Type Insights

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..



