Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The Food Ingredients Market is forecasted to be worth USD 84.97 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing adoption of the convenience foods, higher demand for the natural food ingredients, and a tremendous surge in demand for ready-to-eat food products.



Higher consumer preference for the extended nutritious value, rising requirement for the cold-storage foods, the higher proliferation of the ready-made packaged & ready-to-serve foods, foods with lower calorific values & dietary foods, and cheaper alternatives of the premium edibles are a few additional market driving factors. Food Flavors and Enhancers hold the highest amount of research & developments undergone by the flavor manufacturers, and a higher preference has been attributed to the Natural Extracts and Fruit Flavoring agents.



Based on the types, the Food Ingredients market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States with a name Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled the food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snacks products that could satisfy the consumer demand regarding digestive wellness.

A higher penetration for the online business channels or e-commerce chains for the food ingredients owing to the reduced price offering and availability newer product line-ups & bulk product availability from a higher number of available sellers are deliberately helping to create enforcement to the market.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the food flavoring, emulsifying, and preserving research & development and increasing usage of the food ingredients, and a substantial economic development along with a mentionable shift in the consumer preferences in the food & beverage sectors deliberately propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco, among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Food Ingredients market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Food Ingredients market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Preservatives

Natural Antioxidants

Sorbates

Benzonates

Others

Sweeteners

Bulk Sweeteners

Sucrose

Fructose

Lactose

High Fructose

Others

Sugar Substitutes

Sucralose

Xylitol

Stevia

Aspartame

Saccharine

Others

Emulsifiers

Mono-Di-Glycerides

Lecithin

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Anti-Caking

Calcium compounds

Sodium compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Others

Enzymes

Carbohydrases

Protease

Lipase

Others

Hydrocolloids

Starch

Gelatin Gum

Xanthan Gum

Others

Food Flavors and Enhancers

Natural Extracts

Fruit flavors

Monosodium Glutamate

Others

Food Colorants

Synthetic Food

Natural Food

Others

Acidulants

Citric Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Lactic Acid

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Vegan Foods

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Important the study on the Food Ingredients market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



