Food Leaders Learn to Prepare for FSMA Foreign Supplier Verification Program on TraceGains Webinar This Wednesday

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “Preparing for FSMA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program,” on Wednesday, October 2, 2013 12:00-1:00 pm EST. The webinar will help food manufacturers prepare for the FSMA foreign supplier verification program. In August the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), one of two regulating imports – the Foreign Supplier Verification rule. FSMA represents the first overhaul of the US food safety net since 1930s and the change to imports is now changing for the first time too.



The proposed Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) rule will place a new burden on importers. The aim of the rule is to ensure foreign food and dietary supplements are produced to the same standards as domestic foods. The result: importers will be responsible for identifying hazards and conducting various verification activities to ensure hazards are effectively controlled. The rule sets clear standards and record keeping requirements, which if not followed could lead to refusal of a shipment or an Import Alert. The rule is incredibly detailed and replaces decades of long reliance on the FDA solely monitoring and enforcing food safety on foreign facilities.



Importers and foreign suppliers of food and dietary supplements must understand the rule and how to comply to import products once the rule goes into effect.



About Marc Sanchez

Marc Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device, and drug industries. With a focus on international trade, he advises clients on the regulatory requirements and strategic corporate considerations that affect the importation, distribution, and exportation of FDA regulated products. Sanchez is a frequent national speaker on FDA compliance issues affecting the food, dietary supplement, and medical device industries. He is also considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act, which has fundamentally changed food law in the U.S.compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.

Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.

By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

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Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400