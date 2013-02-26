Food Logistics Looks at Revamping Warehouses with Seegrid Robotics

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- In the current issue of Food Logistics magazine, reporter Maria Hoffman discusses revamping warehouses with robotics, sharing that next-generation robotics by Seegrid are driving safety and efficiency. Hoffman described that food and beverage facilities have historically operated under more stringent cleanliness and hygiene standards. And new rules and regulations in the U.S. and overseas are raising the bar even higher. The recently announced Preventative Controls rule and the Produce rule—both part of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)—are one such example. However, while regulatory compliance is getting tougher, robotics can help meet the new demands.



The need for traceability is a current trend in the food sector. An automated warehouse can help food and beverage managers easily track and trace products in the warehouse, whereas a warehouse utilizing only manual operations is more vulnerable to traceability errors. “Humans are prone to mistakes, but with the robotics side of things, you get consistency, reliability and your inspections go much more smoothly,” noted David Noble, VP of sales and marketing at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Seegrid.



An automated warehouse can assist warehouse managers in validating exactly where the products are located in the warehouse along with where the products are destined. Food safety compliance and regulations are also hot topics in the industry. Implementing robotics equipment assures that food and beverage products are being handled in an appropriate, safe manner. Robotics also decreases the probability of contamination by reducing the amount of human interaction with food and beverage products.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



