Food Logistics Names Seegrid to Annual List of Software and Technology Providers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated exclusively to the food and beverage supply chain, announced the ninth annual FL100 list, which appears in the November/December 2012 issue. Each year, the editors of Food Logistics recognize 100 software and technology providers that help food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors, and grocery retailers attain their business goals. The FL100 is comprised of software providers as well as equipment and technology companies whose products and services play a significant role in food and beverage supply chains.



“With the evolution of the food supply chain, software and technology providers are playing a more critical role in addressing needs such as end-to-end visibility and collaboration, traceability, regulatory compliance, risk management, sustainability, and cost containment,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. “Technology is the competitive differentiator for companies in our industry who need to stay ahead of dynamic changes in the marketplace.”



After receiving applications from end users and software and technology providers, the editorial staff reviewed over 165 submissions to compile this year’s list. Seegrid is one of the most important companies which earned a spot on the FL100 list. The list has been designed to help the readers of Food Logistics identify the leading software and technology providers in the food and beverage industry.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by Cygnus Business Media, a leading diversified business-to-business media company. The publication serves the information needs of executives involved in various aspects of the food and beverage supply chain. Through our print and online products, we provide news, trends, and best practices that help more than 24,000 grocery and foodservice suppliers, distributors, and retailers make better business decisions.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st- 24th.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500