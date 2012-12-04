Connect & Eatz Magazine Launches Its Winter Subscriber Campaign

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Connect & Eatz Magazine is proud to announce its Winter Subscriber Drive. Read­ers will be able to sign up for an entire year of the magazine issues, a value of over $50.00, for only $37.95 plus processing. connect & Eatz Magazine is a social lifestyle, food, and entertainment magazine with in­credible information, events, specials, and more. Receive 12 issues of our magazine annually, delivered each month to an email account or a mobile device. As an added bonus, subscribers will also receive all issues released throughout 2012 and a choice of a limited release of a Connect & Eatz collectible. To subscribe, visit http://www.connectandeatzfb.com.



The new subscription platform enables Connect & Eatz, LLC to acquire customers for its digital and print magazine. This platform also enables the company to bill advertisers using a cloud-based delivery and revenue management platform. Connect & Eatz Magazine plans to revolutionize the magazine industry by providing low cost solutions to deliver, secure, and monetize the magazine’s digital offering, not only for itself, but for the magazine industry in the future.



About Connect & Eatz Magazine

Connect & Eatz is a socially focused print and digi­tal magazine, dedicated to social media, social networking, and food. Connect & Eatz goes far be­yond a traditional magazine with film and video programming, live events, parties, merchandising, vending machines, and a newsstand wholesaler program. The company will be broadcasting week­ly magazine news briefs on major television channels and online starting in January of 2013. Connect & Eatz hopes to aspire millions of people with their social issues content, lifestyle content, select con­tests, city events, and more. For more information, visit http://www.connectandeatzfb.com. Look for unique offers and special discounts available only for its subscribers.



How to Find Connect & Eatz, LLC

The Connect & Eatz Facebook page is located at http://www.facebook.com/connectandeatzmag. Visit the YouTube channel located at http://www.youtube.com/user/TheCafestudios. The company’s twitter account can be found using @connectandeatzm. Connect & Eatz also works with the nutri­tional company, Terra Biotech. Further information can be found at http://www.myterrabiz.com/con­nectandeatz. The publishing department of Connect and Eatz has an ISBN number, 978-0-615-62086-2.



Contact

To learn more about the Winter Subscriber Campaign, please contact



1-888-345-2486

connectandeatzeditor@gmail.com