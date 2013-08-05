Food Manufacturers Go to TraceGains for Successful GFSI Compliance Methods

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- TraceGains’ customers Chelsea Milling (makers of Jiffy Mixes), Specialty Commodities, and Ottens Flavors presented on how TraceGains helps with achieving and maintaining Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) compliance through supplier document management automation and business intelligence.



The video entitled, “Automating and Accelerating Audits Against GFSI-Recognized Schemes,” including Bill Besson, Quality Manager, Chelsea Milling Company; Jessica Dodd, Quality Control Manager, Specialty Commodities, Inc.; and Greg Rowe, Supply Chain Manager, Ottens Flavors co-presented with TraceGains’ CEO, Gary Nowacki. Viewers of the video program are informed of improving supplier qualification, accelerating desk audits, error-prone become error-proof, and delighting auditors.



Rick Biros, President/Publisher of Food Safety Tech, commented, "GFSI compliance and Supply Chain Risk Management are top of mind for many food companies and this conference addresses both topics. Case histories presented by food company personnel provide fantastic insight to attendees and we're grateful for these speakers to share their experiences."



To view the presentation in its entirety link here: http://www.tracegains.com/presentations.html#.Ufh93J3D_IV.



TraceGains http://www.tracegains.com is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



