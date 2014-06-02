Food Manufacturers Have Checklist for International Featured Standards for GFSI Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- TraceGains recently made available Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) checklists for Food Manufacturers. The checklists were co-produced with the respective scheme owners to ensure accuracy, including International Featured Standards (IFS).



Since 2003, IFS has been one of the leading global certification standards for the food supply chain. More than 14,000 facilities are certified to one of seven IFS standards throughout the world. Well-written and easy to understand requirements, a practical approach to continuous improvement, and supporting technical tools and materials are all elements of the IFS approach to food safety and quality certification.



IFS standards are GFSI benchmarked, when a GFSI benchmark is available, and provide a high level of confidence to retailers and manufacturers around the world due to rigorous, integrated audit criteria. With IFS, you can count on global acceptance and business improvements driving bottom line performance beyond safety and quality of the food products.



To receive the free checklist, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/gfsi-checklists.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400