Food Manufacturing Supply Chains Understood by TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Food manufacturing has unique challenges. Supply chains are dynamic. Margins are thin. Product safety and risk are always a concern. Raw material and ingredient variability increase these complexities and challenges. TraceGains takes these challenges head-on by reducing cost and improving quality – automatically.



While low cost and high quality may seem to be a contradiction, TraceGains accomplish both by providing powerful new tools to automatically manage suppliers, ingredients, and the many variable outcomes. Data is automatically collected and immediately turned into actionable intelligence.



TraceGains provides subscription services to two complementary solutions—Supplier Compliance and Supplier Impact—that make the supply chain of food manufacturers more transparent and suppliers more accountable, without requiring any process changes from suppliers.



Manufacturing processes are improved because there is a significant reduction in ingredient variability, the cost of manufacturing, and the cost of poor quality. Ultimately, risk is also reduced. Food manufacturers finally have instant knowledge on how individual suppliers affect risk, quality, yield, cost, and customer satisfaction.



Supplier Compliance and Supplier Impact are online subscription services that deploy in weeks, and require no capital expenditure. TraceGains does much of the heavy lifting, including helping to bring suppliers (who incur no cost at all) on board. Implementation is accomplished easily and without support from the IT department.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @tracegains.



