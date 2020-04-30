Food Minerals Market 2026 : Bee Health, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Youngevity, Bayer, Rainbow Light, Pharmaca, Thorne Research, Solgar, Novartis

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Increasing consumer consciousness on health issues and rapid urbanization may stimulate the market of food minerals. These products are marketed & utilized across various segment such as brain & memory support, allergy relief, eye health, digestion support, & weight management owing to supportive governmental policies and stringent clinical trials.



Food minerals such as calcium & magnesium are required in high concentrations owing to their characteristics such as regulating basic metabolic functions & maintaining skeleton and muscle health. Further, magnesium ions are required to biologically trigger the energy molecule adenosine triphosphate. It is also required for synthesis of RNA, DNA , antioxidant glutathione & plays an important role in regulating neurotransmitters between brain and nervous system.



Magnesium food minerals market size may witness gains at above 5% by the end of forecast period. It is an essential biological component as its ions are responsible for activating the energy chemical adenosine triphosphate. It also helps in the regulation of sodium and potassium levels. The market share for magnesium mineral supplement will increase owing to its use in treating problems like insomnia, asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, and constipation problems.



Calcium food minerals market demand may surpass USD 320 million by the end of forecast period. Rising cases of bone diseases such as osteomyelitis and osteoporosis will boost the market for calcium mineral supplements. It plays an important role & is necessary for the healthy functioning of cells, bones, muscles, and nerves.



Zinc food minerals market demand was valued at over USD 55 million in 2018. Rise in young population, hectic lifestyles and poor diet trends will boost the market for zinc food mineral supplements as it helps in the activation of lymphocyte cells which further aids in controlling & regulating immune responses and hindering the growth of cancer cells. Zinc plays a crucial role in regulating communication between neurons which helps in better learning and cognition control.



Iron food minerals market share was valued at above USD 30 million in 2018. Rapid increase in cases of anemia will boost the market for iron supplements as it is useful in increasing the levels of hemoglobin. Iron is widely used in muscle & fitness supplements as it acts as carrier of oxygen thereby increasing mental alertness and physical performance which will stimulate market growth.



Europe food mineral market may witness significant gains at above 5% by the end of 2025. Increasing quality concerns and stringent regulations will boost the market for food minerals in the region.Companies are trying to manufacture supplements without the use of benzoic acid, bisphenol, hydrogenated oils, sorbitol, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases &obesity will increase market share owing to characteristics such as insulin, heartbeat, stress & anxiety regulating characteristics by reducing excessive production of cortisol and adrenaline.



Major industry participants in food minerals industry consists of Bayer, Rainbow Light, Thorne Research, Novaritis, Bee health, Youngevity, Solgar, Pharmaca, and. Manufactures are engaged in collaborating & forming partnership agreements to boost research potential, product portfolio, and clinical trials which may further promote food minerals industry growth.