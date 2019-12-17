Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market 2019- Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, and Growth & Major Policies Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market (Type - Controlled Packaging, Active Packaging, Aseptic Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Biodegradable Packaging, and Other Types; Material - Metal, Glass and Wood, Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, and Other Materials; Application - Convenience Foods, Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Dairy, and Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global food packaging technology and equipment market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts, the growing competition in the food products market is forcing the food product processors to differentiate their product offerings through packaging and its attractiveness. Innovative packaging techniques such as tetra packaging to avoid food spoilage are further driving the growth of the market. Tetra Pak uses aseptic packaging technology. In aseptic processing, the product and the package are sterilized separately and then combined and sealed in a sterile atmosphere.



Controlled Packaging Segment is Estimated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global food packaging technology and equipment market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



It provides the market segmentation by type (controlled packaging, active packaging, aseptic packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Biodegradable Packaging, and other types), by material (metal, glass and wood, paper and paperboard, plastics and other materials), by application (convenience food, poultry, seafood, and meat products, bakery products, confectionery products, Dairy and dairy products, fruits and vegetables and other applications) and by region. By the type, the controlled packaging segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its attractive features such as retaining the color of the food intact, thus ensuring visual appeal.



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North America is Estimated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Geographically, food packaging technology and equipment market are segmented into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market in the food packaging and equipment market, owing to the presence of a large number of food processing companies in this region. The food processing companies in the North America region, are constantly trying to automate their production and packaging system to reduce the cost of processing and packaging. Europe is the second-largest market of the food packaging technology and equipment, after North America.



Key Players in the Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market



The key players featured in the report Kaufman Engineered Systems, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, NICHROME INDIA LTD, Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller, ARPAC LLC, Ishida Co., Ltd., Coesia S.p.A., I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A, and GEA Group AG.



Report Highlights



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food packaging technology and equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the food packaging technology and equipment.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.