Food Pathogen Testing Market: Meeting the Growing Demand for Food Safety

According to a recent research report titled "Food Pathogen Testing Market by Type (E. Coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Food Type (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, the food pathogen testing market is experiencing robust growth. In 2023, it is estimated to be worth USD 15.1 billion, with a projected CAGR of 8.4%, reaching USD 22.7 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by various factors, including heightened consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses, increasing regulatory emphasis on food safety, and the globalization of the food supply chain.



Consumer Concerns Drive Demand for Food Pathogen Testing



Consumers are increasingly aware of the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and are demanding safer food options. High-profile cases of contamination and foodborne outbreaks have intensified these concerns, leading consumers to seek greater transparency and assurance regarding food safety. Consequently, there is a surge in demand for food pathogen testing services to meet this growing consumer demand.



Regulatory Emphasis on Food Safety



Regulatory bodies and government agencies worldwide are placing greater emphasis on food safety by enacting stricter regulations and standards. Compliance with these regulations requires regular testing to ensure that food products meet acceptable pathogen levels. This has led food producers, manufacturers, and retailers to increasingly adopt food pathogen testing services to adhere to regulations and maintain compliance.



Globalization of the Food Supply Chain



The globalization of the food supply chain has also contributed to the rising demand for food pathogen testing. With food products crossing international borders through imports and exports, there is an elevated risk of contamination. Robust testing measures are necessary to identify and mitigate potential pathogens, ensuring the safety and quality of food products throughout the supply chain. This has led to a growing need for food pathogen testing services to support safe international trade and maintain consumer confidence.



Campylobacter: A Noteworthy Pathogen



Within the food pathogen testing market, Campylobacter is a significant focus, with an estimated growth rate of 8.6% during the forecasted period. Campylobacter is known for its role in causing food contamination and illness, primarily associated with poultry and meat products. It is commonly found in the gastrointestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, particularly birds like poultry. Contamination occurs when it encounters sewage water or animal feces, and consumers can become infected by consuming contaminated food or beverages.



Meat & Poultry Dominate Food Type Segment



In the food pathogen testing market, meat and poultry products dominate the food type segment. These products are highly susceptible to pathogen contamination during processing, packaging, and storage due to temperature control issues. Common pathogens in meat and poultry include E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter. Implementing stringent food safety procedures throughout the manufacturing and supply chain is crucial to mitigate the risks associated with these pathogens.



Asia Pacific Leads in Market Growth



The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest CAGR growth in the food pathogen testing market. This growth is driven by increasing compliance with safety standards, a high volume of food trade within the region, and stringent safety regulations adopted by developed economies worldwide. Countries like China are revising and enforcing food safety regulations to enhance overall food quality, safety, and hygiene practices.



Key Players in the Market



Major players in the food pathogen testing market include SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group Plc. (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), ALS (Australia), JBT (US), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), and AsureQuality (New Zealand). These companies play a pivotal role in ensuring food safety through rigorous testing and compliance with global standards.



