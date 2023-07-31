Food Pathogen Testing Market to Witness Robust Growth, Reaching USD 22.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- The global food pathogen testing market is poised for significant expansion, with an estimated value of USD 15.1 billion in 2023 projected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2028. This impressive growth is driven by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028.



Driving Factors Behind the Surge



The increasing demand for food pathogen testing services can be attributed to several factors. Growing consumer awareness of the risks associated with foodborne illnesses has led to a heightened need for safer food. High-profile cases of contamination and outbreaks have raised public concerns, prompting consumers to seek greater transparency and assurance regarding food safety. Consequently, there has been a surge in demand for food pathogen testing services to meet this consumer demand.



Regulatory Emphasis on Food Safety



Regulatory bodies and government agencies have placed greater emphasis on food safety, enacting stricter regulations and standards. Compliance with these regulations requires regular testing to ensure that food products meet acceptable levels of pathogens. As a result, food producers, manufacturers, and retailers are increasingly turning to food pathogen testing services to adhere to these regulations and maintain compliance.



Globalization and Safe International Trade



The globalization of the food supply chain has also contributed to the increased demand for food pathogen testing. With the import and export of food products across borders, there is an elevated risk of contamination. Robust testing measures are necessary to identify and mitigate potential pathogens, ensuring the safety and quality of food products throughout the supply chain. This has led to a growing need for food pathogen testing services to support safe international trade and maintain consumer confidence.



Campylobacter Segment Leading Growth



Within the type segment, Campylobacter is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecasted period. Campylobacter is a well-known bacteria responsible for food contamination and illness, primarily associated with poultry and meat products.



Meat & Poultry Dominating Food Type Segment



In the food type segment, meat and poultry are estimated to dominate the food pathogen testing market. Contamination in meat and poultry products during packaging, processing, and storage is a significant concern, emphasizing the importance of stringent food safety procedures throughout the manufacturing and supply chain.



Asia Pacific as the Fastest-Growing Market



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the food pathogen testing market. The region's increasing focus on safety standards, high-volume food trade, and strict safety regulations contribute to its rapid growth.



Leading Players in the Market



Major key players operating in the food pathogen testing market include SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific, ALS, JBT, TÜV NORD GROUP, and AsureQuality.



