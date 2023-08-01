Food Pathogen Testing Market Worth $22.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2023 -- The food pathogen testing market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028, according to the research report by MarketsandMarkets. Several factors are driving this surge in demand for food pathogen testing services, including increasing consumer awareness of foodborne illness risks and the demand for safer food options.



High-profile cases of contamination and outbreaks have heightened public concerns about food safety, leading consumers to seek greater transparency and assurance regarding the safety of the food they consume. As a result, the demand for food pathogen testing services has risen significantly to meet consumer expectations.



Regulatory bodies and government agencies have also prioritized food safety, enacting stricter regulations and standards. Complying with these regulations requires regular food pathogen testing to ensure that food products meet acceptable pathogen levels. Consequently, food producers, manufacturers, and retailers are increasingly relying on food pathogen testing services to adhere to these regulations and maintain compliance.



The globalization of the food supply chain has further contributed to the increased demand for food pathogen testing. With the import and export of food products across borders, the risk of contamination has escalated. Robust testing measures are essential to identify and mitigate potential pathogens, ensuring the safety and quality of food products throughout the supply chain. This has led to a growing need for food pathogen testing services to support safe international trade and maintain consumer confidence.



The research report also highlights the prominence of Campylobacter as a major type of foodborne pathogen. Campylobacter is known for causing food contamination and illness, primarily associated with poultry and meat products. Its prevalence and potential health impacts necessitate rigorous testing to ensure food safety.



In terms of food types, meat and poultry are estimated to dominate the food pathogen testing market due to the industry's concern about pathogen contamination and its potential risks to public health. Pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter are commonly identified in meat and poultry products.



The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the food pathogen testing market. The increase in foodborne diseases and the emphasis on safety standards and regulations are driving the demand for pathogen testing services in this densely populated area.



Key players operating in the food pathogen testing market include SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific, ALS, JBT, TÜV NORD GROUP, and AsureQuality. These companies play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for food pathogen testing services worldwide.



