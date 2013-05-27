"Food Preparation Appliances in Malaysia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Food preparation appliances appeal mainly to consumers who love to cook, bake and love juice in 2012. Malaysian consumers were not into complex machines to help them blend or prepare food, with most preferring to use their knives or traditional grinders to do these jobs. Hence, food preparation appliances sales are mostly generated by consumers who want to bake using mixers or niche groups who want a certain brand to be on show in their kitchen.
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
