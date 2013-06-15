Food Preparation Appliances in the Czech Republic - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Food Preparation Appliances in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Food preparation appliances increased in volume by 3% in 2012, rising to 318,000 units. Current value sales, meanwhile, increased by 2% to CZK377million. The lingering negative effects of the economic crisis on Czech household incomes also bolstered demand for food preparation appliances during the year as many Czech consumers chose to entertain friends at home more often rather than going out in a bid to save money. Rising health awareness in the Czech Republic has led increasing numbers of...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Household Appliances in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Food Preparation Appliances in Ukraine
- Food Preparation Appliances in Malaysia
- Food Preparation Appliances in Indonesia
- Food Preparation Appliances in the Netherlands
- Food Preparation Appliances in Hong Kong, China
- Food Preparation Appliances in Sweden
- Food Preparation Appliances in Germany
- Food Preparation Appliances in Greece