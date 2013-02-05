Food Preparation Appliances in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Food Preparation Appliances in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The health and wellness trend in the United Arab Emirates drove strong growth for juice extractors and smoothie makers in 2009 and 2010, as consumers sought to increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables. However, this trend was showing signs of softening in 2011, with smoothie makers notably dropping from 10% volume growth in 2010 to just 1% volume growth. Juice extractors meanwhile saw volume growth slow from 6% in 2010 to just 3% in 2011. This was due to the limited consumer base...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
