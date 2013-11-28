Food Preservatives Market Expected Up to $2.5 Billion in 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- The new report “Global Food Preservatives Market by Type, Functions, Applications, and Geography: Trends and Forecasts (2011-2016)” defines and segments the global food preservatives market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for the sector. Focus on the sub and micro markets segments the market on the basis of geography, types, functions and applications. The segment forecasts in terms of revenues are also closely linked to the driving and restraining factors of the global market. Analysis of the trends, opportunities and challenges posed for the sector has been given their due weightage.



Browse more than 100 market data tables/figures spread through 270 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Food preservatives Market - Trends and Forecasts (2011-2016)”

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Although this report looks broadly at strategy and success in the food preservatives category in the world – examining the key players, the new entrants, and the new niches within and beyond the market – inevitably it is natural and chemical preservatives which dominate our discussion. The category is dominated by the chemical preservatives now but the natural counterparts are supposed to give good business in the coming years across the world. Food preservatives still hold an impressive 10% market share in total food additives market. Innovations in functions, packaging, marketing, and distribution have led to dominance of major players, and these are the success factors in food preservatives market. The total food preservatives market was worth $2.1 billion in 2010.



The global food preservatives market is estimated to be valued at $2399.3 million by the year 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2010 to 2016. Microbial pathogens pose the highest threat to altering the characteristics of the food products, rendering them unfit for human consumption. So, accordingly, the antimicrobial segment has held the major share in the market since 2010, continuing the trend right through to 2016. The segment is estimated to be valued at $1451.6 million by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2011 to 2016.



The global food antimicrobials market was estimated at $1291.9 million in 2010 and is expected to be valued at $1451.6 million by the year 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2011 to 2016. Amongst the antimicrobials, sorbates and benzoates hold a major share of the market, accounting for nearly 70% of the global food antimicrobial market. The trend is estimated to continue, and by 2016 sorbates and benzoates are estimated to be valued at $1008 million. Sorbates still holds the major market amongst the antimicrobials, although benzoates are the preferred mode of preservation for beverages and also for its low cost of production. However, environmental and legislative concerns regarding benzoates are estimated to cause a shift in the market towards sorbates.



Accordingly, sorbates are estimated to be valued at $740.3 million by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.0%, while benzoates are estimated to grow at 0.5% to be valued at $268.5 million by 2016. Propionates, sulphites and nitrites are some of the key ingredients which make up the rest of the antimicrobials market. Propionates are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to be valued at $149.5 million by 2016, while the rest of the antimicrobial additives (including sulphites and nitrites) are estimated to be valued at $293.2 million by 2016.



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