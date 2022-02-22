Food Preservatives Market Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The global food preservatives market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026.



Food preservatives are widely being used to enhance the shelf-life of processed food products. A trend nowadays in the food preservatives market is the increase in the use of natural preservatives derived from plants and animal sources. Earlier, synthetic preservatives were preferred, as they were effective. Recently, consumers have switched to foods that are preservative-free, natural, or organic food products. This is making the food industry to develop preservatives that are as good as natural ones. There is an increasing interest in the use of ingredients such as enzymes and live cultures to preserve food products which has developed the natural preservatives market.



Download PDF Brochure



Drivers: Increase in demand for food products with an extended shelf life



Increased work hours have distinctly changed consumer lifestyles, and consequently, their eating habits. These changes are demanding food products that provide convenient consumption and longer shelf life. Hence, the role of food preservatives is becoming increasingly important in the food & beverage industry. The growing demand for foods with extended shelf life has shown a high impact on the food processing industry. Overall, the well-proved storage efficacy, due to preservatives, has improved food delivery methods, competitive pricing, and added value to food products.



Health-conscious consumers demand organic products; due to this demand, manufacturers are inclined to using natural preservatives in food production. Manufacturers are hence producing natural preservatives such as rosemary extracts which are effective in preserving food items, as along with adding flavor to them.



Restraints : Increase in demand for natural food products and limited availability of natural preservatives



Despite their important role in food safety and shelf life extension, the preference for natural preservatives over synthetic ones is proving to be a challenge for preservative users in the food & beverage industry. Consumer perception is that natural foods are healthier than those with synthetic preservatives. As an indication of this, growth in the U.S. cheese industry is being driven by unprocessed cheese as consumers seek out higher quality foods. Within the food industry, affluent shoppers are looking for artisanal, handcrafted, and small batch foods. Within the cheese industry, high-income consumers seek unprocessed cheese that has a richer flavor profile than processed cheese with synthetic preservatives.



The role of natural preservatives is becoming more important due to the constantly increasing demand for natural food products. After the economic recession in 2008, the shipment of natural food products in the U.S. recorded significant boost through 2010. Also, consumer demand for foods containing reduced chemical preservatives is becoming a new market opportunity for natural preservatives such as nisin and natamycin. In the U.S., natural preservatives are used in combination with chemical preservatives in applications such as dairy & frozen foods and natural preservatives are now being used solely in new varieties of foods such as sausages. The application scope of natural preservatives is gradually growing, extending to baked foods, meat, and convenience food products.



However, there is limited availability of natural sources; natural preservatives such as nisin and natamycin are at least 10 times costlier than chemical preservatives. Many natural preservatives are yet to be manufactured on a larger scale. The commercialization of manufacturing processes of natural preservatives is also yet to happen. Once the natural preservatives are widely commercialized, their share in the global food preservatives market would instantly increase. Good and reliable sources of high-quality natural preservatives are being studied and many tests are being carried out to check their efficacy in order to maintain food quality.



Opportunities: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Africa



The growing global population is putting more pressure on producers for the manufacture, extraction, and maintenance of scarce resources. High energy prices and rising raw material costs are impacting food prices, thus affecting low-income consumers. Pressure on food supplies is being exacerbated by water shortages, particularly across Africa and Northern Asia. Advances in science and technology are helping in extending the shelf life of foods to a greater extent. The need for marketing food preservatives to the smallest of food & beverage manufacturers will help in augmenting the market size.



In emerging markets, where lifestyles are changing rapidly, the demand from workplaces and homes are competitively increasing, leading to a greater preference for convenience. Fast food will increasingly become differentiated from junk food as we seek options that are quick and easy, but healthy.



Parents will increasingly want clean label products for their children. Re-formulation could be a significant challenge for the food & beverage industry. Simplicity of ingredients and the absence of artificial preservatives may positively impact the freshness or portability of children's food. Identifying ingredients with naturally high nutritional value could be a key opportunity for suppliers and manufacturers.



Over the years, the increase in urbanization and globalization has led to growth in literacy and exposure to developed nations via foreign media, overseas work experiences, and travel. This has brought about a change in the mindset and preferences of urban people. Increase in the population of working women and dominance of nuclear double-income families, especially in urban areas, are other trends shaping the changing lifestyles. Busy lifestyles and changing consumption patterns have led to an increase in the demand for processed, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat food, leading to increased brand-consciousness.



Challenges: Health hazards of chemical preservatives



A major challenge in the food preservatives industry is the health hazards caused due to the consumption of synthetic preservatives. Dried and dehydrated foods often contain sulfites. This type of preservative helps light-colored foods such as golden raisins or mashed potato flakes retain their light appearance. FDA estimated that more than one million asthmatics are sensitive or allergic to sulfites. Symptoms related to sulfite consumption include difficulty in breathing, hives, stomachache, and anaphylactic shock. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2013, approved more than 3,000 food additives for use in the U.S. However, while approved for human consumption, food additives may still threaten our health. This is one of the many reasons why people opt for minimally processed and treated foods.



The antioxidant, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) curbs spoilage in cereals, oils, and foods that are high in fat. However, when consumed in high dosages, BHA can induce tumors. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in 2005 reported that the two food preservatives—BHT and BHA—have been linked to chronic hives and various skin reactions. These preservatives are added to breakfast cereals and grain products to preserve their color, flavor, and odor.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), IFF Nutrition & Biosciences (US), ADM (US). Tate & Lyle (UK), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ITA 3 S.r.l (Italy), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Galactic (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), and Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland). These players have focused on acquisitions to gain a larger market share in the food preservatives market.