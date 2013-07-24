Food Preservatives Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The new report “Food Preservatives Market by Type, Functions, Applications, and Geography: Trends and Forecasts (2011-2016)” defines and segments the global food preservatives market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for the sector. Focus on the sub and micro markets segments the market on the basis of geography, types, functions and applications. The segment forecasts in terms of revenues are also closely linked to the driving and restraining factors of the global market. Analysis of the trends, opportunities and challenges posed for the sector has been given their due weightage.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-preservatives-market-420.html



Globalization, world trade, merging consumer tendencies and choices, growing concerns regarding food safety and quality are some of the key factors driving the food preservatives market. Food processing industries have been driven to invest in research of preservation alternatives which are also perceived as being natural and healthy, in addition to their primary function of enhancing the shelf life of the product of concern.



The report coverage encompasses preservatives from natural sources (salt, sugar, honey, etc.) and those which are derived from chemical synthesis (sorbates, benzoates, propionates, etc.). In addition, the report also addresses the preservatives on the basis of their target organism namely bacteria, fungi, yeasts or other specific targets. Considering the various sources of food contamination and spoilage, the report includes sources other than microbial spoilage as potential for preservatives market such as enzymatic and redox reactions. Segmentation of the preservatives on the basis of their functionality such as anti-microbial, anti-oxidant (BHA, BHT) and others like chelating agents, enzyme attackers is a key aspect of the report. Major applications like oils and fats, dairy products, frozen foods, snacks and convenience foods, confectionery and condiments, beverages and more, have been used to categorize the food preservatives market.



Geographical segmentation of the food preservatives market views the scope and trend across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Market figures for the segments and categories are provided for the period of 2009 through 2016. Information contained in the report includes market sizes, revenue forecasts, market and product trends, and regulations. Competitive information includes key developments, strategy deployed to win, M&A and JV of key players. The report profiles leading companies such as The Kerry Group (Ireland), Danisco (Denmark), Galactic Corp (Belgium), DSM (The Netherlands), Purac (The Netherlands), Sorbic International Plc (UK), Univar Inc. (U.S.), Vitiva (Slovenia) and to name a few.



The study in this report estimates the global food preservative market to be at $2552.4 million by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%, essentially boosted by the fast growth amongst natural preservatives. North America stands as the leader, followed by Asia-Pacific, which shows promising growth and a considerable market share. North America and Asia-Pacific together contribute close to 70% in the global food preservatives market. The emerging markets within Asia-Pacific, such as China and India drive the high growth rate. Natural Preservatives, the latest development in the sector, is the key driver of the growth of 2.2% in Europe. The high growth within Europe is in Germany, France, U.K., and Italy.



Scope of the report



This report focuses on global food preservatives market. This research categorizes the global food preservatives market on the basis of types, applications, geography.



