New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Processing & Handling Equipments market was valued at USD 127.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 207.6 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 percent. The rising demand for food processing & handling equipment attributed to the increase in the world consumption. The people in developing countries like India, China and the large market from these countries will create more demand from the food industry. The shift in preference among the population in terms of what they eat to avoid any health concerns and the increase in income of the people in the choice of food is found across the globe. The demand for higher value-added food is growing tremendously.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Processing & Handling Equipments business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Food Processing & Handling Equipments market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Food Processing & Handling Equipments market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Food Processing & Handling Equipments market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Alfa Laval, Buhler AG, JBT Corporation, GEA, Dover Corporation, Robert Bosch, IMA Group, Middleby Corporation, Welbeit Inc., Multivac Corporation



Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Solid

Liquid

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Prepared Food

Fat & Oil

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Elevators

Conveyor Belts

Hoppers & Silos

Reclaimers

Stackers



Processing Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Grading

Sorting

Milling

Packing



Thank you for reading our report. To find out more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please contact us. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



