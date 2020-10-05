Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Global Food Processing Seals Market Research Report Forecast 2020 - 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Food Processing Seals market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Global Food Processing Seals market was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.2 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 2.6 % between 2020 and 2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Food Processing Seals Market: Freudenberg Group, Aesseal Plc, Trelleborg AB, IDEX Corporation, Garlock Sealing Technologies, James Walker, Meccanotecnica Umbre S.p.a, Smiths Group Plc, Flowserve Corporation, A.W. Chesterton Company, SKF, Parker Hannifin, American High Performance Seals



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, Freudenberg launched two elastomers, namely, 75 EPDM 386 and 85 EPDM 387. These elastomers can be used as a material for O-rings and machined formed parts in the food industry equipment.



In July, 2018, Garlock, a subsidiary of EnPro Industries, launched a new product called PUR-GARD. It is a dynamic seal, which is used in the food processing equipment.



In April 2017, Parker Hannifin launched NBR and FKM sealing materials, namely, NBR N9400 and FKM V9196, which can be used in the food processing equipment.



In January 2016, EagleBurgmann, a part of Freudenberg, launched a shaft seal called SeccoMix1 for agitators, which can be used in mixers, agitators, dryers, and suction filters used for food processing



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metallic Sealing

Elastomers

Others



Metal material type to lead the food processing seals material market during the forecast period.



Metal type of material is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, in terms of value. the use of the different elements in the seal drive demand in various applications. In addition, metal offers a considerable freedom of design because they are not constrained by the limitations of temperature and chemicals such as other materials.



Market segment by Application, split into

Bakery & confectionery



Meat and Seafood

Beverage

Dairy Products

Others



The bakery & confectionery application segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall food processing seals market during the forecast period.



The bakery and confectionery applications segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, followed by meat, poultry and seafood segment, in 2017. This is due to the large production and demand for baked goods and chocolate products, globally. In addition, rapid urbanization and changes in food consumption patterns in the region, such as Asia Pacific and South America, is expected to drive the market in the industrial segment over the forecast period.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Food Processing Seals market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Food Processing Seals market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Food Processing Seals market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Food Processing Seals market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Food Processing Seals market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Food Processing Seals Market report is a believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



